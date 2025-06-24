O'ERWATCH to be Presented At The Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



O'erwatch, written by Patrick Troy-Brandt, Gray Thurstone, and Harrison Tipping, and directed by Patrick Troy-Brandt, Gray Thurstone, and Harrison Tipping will be presented at One-Act Festival.

Performances will featurePatrick Troy-Brandt, Gray Thurstone, and Harrison Tipping. In the production an ambiguous military outfit secures a checkpoint only to discover things are not quite as they seem.

Performances will take place on 6/13/25 at 2 PM, 6/23/25 at 2 PM, and 7/2/25 at 5 PM. The Chain Theatre is a not for profit 501(C)3 production company whose goal is to create artistic work that is accessible, relatable, and invokes a visceral response in the audience through the mediums of theatre and film.

