 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

O'ERWATCH to be Presented At The Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival

Performances will take place on 6/13/25 at 2 PM, 6/23/25 at 2 PM, and 7/2/25 at 5 PM. 

By: Jun. 24, 2025
O'ERWATCH to be Presented At The Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

O'erwatch, written by Patrick Troy-Brandt, Gray Thurstone, and Harrison Tipping, and directed by Patrick Troy-Brandt, Gray Thurstone, and Harrison Tipping will be presented at One-Act Festival. 

Performances will featurePatrick Troy-Brandt, Gray Thurstone, and Harrison Tipping. In the production an ambiguous military outfit secures a checkpoint only to discover things are not quite as they seem.

Performances will take place on 6/13/25 at 2 PM, 6/23/25 at 2 PM, and 7/2/25 at 5 PM. The Chain Theatre is a not for profit 501(C)3 production company whose goal is to create artistic work that is accessible, relatable, and invokes a visceral response in the audience through the mediums of theatre and film. 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos