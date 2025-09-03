North American Premiere of BLAST! Comes to L'Alliance New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



L'Alliance New York will present the North American premiere of Blast! from October 8-10, 2025 at 7pm at Chocolate Factory Theater, 38-33 24th Street New York, NY 11101.

In her solo performance Blast!, Ruth Childs crafts a choreographed dialogue with the percussive sound design of Stéphane Vecchione, weaving its rhythms and ruptures together with movement into a choreographic circle. Drawing from her observations of how humans express themselves, Childs confronts and interacts with representations of bodies that embody a terrible violence. What sounds, expressions, and words emerge from these bodies? Are they storytelling, ballad, poetry, or nonsense?

"The choreographer and dancer reinvents her stage presence in a punchy piece, with the strange flavor of a performance as unmissable as it is mysterious." - Nathalie Yokel, La Terrasse

Co-Presented with the Chocolate Factory Theater

Blast! is presented in partnership with the Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University where Ruth Childs will be in residence for the next academic year from September 2025-May 2026.

L'Alliance New York is an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to providing its audience and students with engaging French language classes and audacious multi-disciplinary programming that celebrates the diversity of francophone cultures and creativity around the world. A welcoming and inclusive community for all ages and all backgrounds, L'Alliance New York is a place where people can meet, learn, and explore the richness of our heritages and share discoveries. L'Alliance New York strives to amplify voices and build bridges from the entire francophone world to New York and beyond."

Crossing The Line is a citywide festival that engages International Artists and New York City audiences in artistic discovery and critical dialogue to re-imagine the world around us. Crossing The Line is produced by L'Alliance New York in partnership with leading cultural institutions.