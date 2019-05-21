Nominations Announced For Staten Island's 2019 Minty Awards

The Minty Organization, the non-profit company which oversees The Minty Awards, under the leadership of Michael Pinto, has announced nominations for the Ninth Annual Minty Awards, set for Sunday, June 2 at 7pm at the historic St. George Theatre (35 Hyatt Street).

The Island high schools participating are Monsignor Farrell, Moore Catholic, Notre Dame Academy, St. Joseph By-The-Sea, St. Joseph Hill Academy, and St. Peter's Boys.

A full list of this year's winners will be available at www.mintys.org on June 2 following the ceremony.

The 2019 Minty Award Nominations

Outstanding Production Number

"Brotherhood of Man" How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - St. Peter's Boys High School

"Day by Day" Godspell - Msgr. Farrell High School

"I Want to Be Happy" No, No, Nanette - St. Joseph Hill Academy

"Skid Row" Little Shop of Horrors - Notre Dame Academy

"Tradition" Fiddler on the Roof - St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School

"We're in the Money" 42nd Street - Moore Catholic High School

Outstanding Featured Dancer

Brandon Atiles, Jason Daloul, Miguel Delgado, Matthew Dodge, Julian Gotiangco, Samuel Schmitt, Alfonso Velazquez as "The Bottle Dancers" in Fiddler on the Roof

Christie Chahwan and Larissa Guida, No, No, Nanette

Lisa Tepper as "Andy Lee" in 42nd Street

Outstanding Featured Actor

Brandon Atiles & Christopher Joerger as "Fyedka" in Fiddler on the Roof

Christian Cespedes as "Orin Scrivello" in Little Shop of Horrors

Thomas Curty as "Jimmy Smith" in No, No Nanette

George Davis & Julian Gotiangco as "Lazar Wolf" in Fiddler on the Roof

James Langan as "Mr. Bratt" in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Ryan Slaven as "Abner Dillon" in 42nd Street

Outstanding Featured Actress

Jillian Bodiford as "Anytime Annie" in 42nd Street

Lauren Cochran as "Miss Jones" in

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Bethany Griffin in Godspell

Gianna Levine & Alexa Renna as "Chava" in Fiddler on the Roof

Kayla McBratney as "Hedy La Rue" in

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Joanna Portuesi as "Pauline" in No, No Nanette

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Matthew Dodge & Samuel Schmitt as "Motel" in Fiddler on the Roof

Nicholas Lazaro as "Billy Lawlor" in 42nd Street

Michael Maher, Godspell

Jack West as "Bud Frump" in

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Michael Wright as "J.B. Biggley" in

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Gianna Callegari as "Smitty" in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Kelly Cramer & Carina Orosz as "Hodel" in Fiddler on the Roof

Dominique Treglia, Godspell

Darragh Whalen as "Sue Smith" in No, No Nanette

Emily Woods as "Dorothy Brock" in 42nd Street

Olivia Vota as "Lucille Early" in No, No, Nanette

Outstanding Leading Actor

Michael Aruta as "J. Pierpont Finch" in

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Thomas Curty as "Jesus" in Godspell

Tyler Kelly & Vincent Romeo as "Tevye" in Fiddler on the Roof

James Langan as "Seymour" in Little Shop of Horrors

Shawn Malone as "Julian Marsh" in 42nd Street

Nicholas Rubano as "Tom Trainor" in No, No Nanette

Outstanding Leading Actress

Emily DeChristine as "John the Baptist/Judas" in Godspell

Victoria Gahn & Jess Lauricello as "Golde" in Fiddler on the Roof

Amanda Mascia as "Rosemary" in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Brooke McKeon as "Peggy Sawyer" in 42nd Street

Nicole Sutherland as "Audrey" in Little Shop of Horrors

Dominique Treglia as "Nanette" in No, No Nanette

The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical

Godspell, Msgr. Farrell High School

42nd Street, Moore Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors, Notre Dame Academy

No, No, Nanette, St. Joseph Hill Academy

Fiddler on the Roof, St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, St. Peter's Boys High School

"The next two weeks are always the most exciting - getting to work with our talented casts is such a rewarding experience year after year," said Michael J. Pinto, Sea '06, who serves as Executive Director of The Minty Organization, and co-host of the ceremony. "As we start to prepare celebrations for our tenth anniversary in 2020, it's been especially humbling this year, looking back on all the friendships that have been formed long after the curtain has come down. I will always be most proud at the sense of family and community we've created each year."

Tickets to The 2019 Minty Awards Ceremony are $20 and can be purchased by calling The St. George Box Office at 718-442-2900. Students and school staff are to order tickets through their school director.

Last year's ceremony was attended by over 1200 people and saw Notre Dame Academy's cast of XANADU capture The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical.

The schools and students will be competing in 13 categories including the evening's coveted award, The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical. The school that wins the St. Genesius Award also receives $5,000 to the school's Performing Arts program and the remaining schools will each be receiving $1,000.

A student from each school will also receive The Theatre Player of the Year Award. Each school was asked to select one student who exemplified the spirit of that school's theatre department. Each school's recipient will be presented with a special award the night of the ceremony.

Each school's cast will also be performing in a specially commissioned opening number medley, as well as a 7-minute performance from their show.

Returning as Pinto's co-host for this year's ceremony will be Jessica Caracciolo, SJVA '10. "It's been such a pleasure to see how this organization has grown over the past 8 years. Michael has done an amazing job making strong connections with all walks of life in the Staten Island community to ensure the success of the Minty's," stated Caracciolo. "The Minty's has transformed from an organization into to a family, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."

Assisting in handing out the envelopes will be a cavalcade of previous Minty Awards winners and nominees who are all returning for this Ninth Year Ceremony, as well as graduates from all the participating schools who were active members of the theatre programs during high school, including some who have gone on to careers on Broadway.

Individuals who wish to make a tax-deductible contribution to The Minty Organization are asked to visit www.mintys.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You