Nominations Announced For Staten Island's 2019 Minty Awards
The Minty Organization, the non-profit company which oversees The Minty Awards, under the leadership of Michael Pinto, has announced nominations for the Ninth Annual Minty Awards, set for Sunday, June 2 at 7pm at the historic St. George Theatre (35 Hyatt Street).
The Island high schools participating are Monsignor Farrell, Moore Catholic, Notre Dame Academy, St. Joseph By-The-Sea, St. Joseph Hill Academy, and St. Peter's Boys.
A full list of this year's winners will be available at www.mintys.org on June 2 following the ceremony.
The 2019 Minty Award Nominations
Outstanding Production Number
"Brotherhood of Man" How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying - St. Peter's Boys High School
"Day by Day" Godspell - Msgr. Farrell High School
"I Want to Be Happy" No, No, Nanette - St. Joseph Hill Academy
"Skid Row" Little Shop of Horrors - Notre Dame Academy
"Tradition" Fiddler on the Roof - St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School
"We're in the Money" 42nd Street - Moore Catholic High School
Outstanding Featured Dancer
Brandon Atiles, Jason Daloul, Miguel Delgado, Matthew Dodge, Julian Gotiangco, Samuel Schmitt, Alfonso Velazquez as "The Bottle Dancers" in Fiddler on the Roof
Christie Chahwan and Larissa Guida, No, No, Nanette
Lisa Tepper as "Andy Lee" in 42nd Street
Outstanding Featured Actor
Brandon Atiles & Christopher Joerger as "Fyedka" in Fiddler on the Roof
Christian Cespedes as "Orin Scrivello" in Little Shop of Horrors
Thomas Curty as "Jimmy Smith" in No, No Nanette
George Davis & Julian Gotiangco as "Lazar Wolf" in Fiddler on the Roof
James Langan as "Mr. Bratt" in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Ryan Slaven as "Abner Dillon" in 42nd Street
Outstanding Featured Actress
Jillian Bodiford as "Anytime Annie" in 42nd Street
Lauren Cochran as "Miss Jones" in
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Bethany Griffin in Godspell
Gianna Levine & Alexa Renna as "Chava" in Fiddler on the Roof
Kayla McBratney as "Hedy La Rue" in
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Joanna Portuesi as "Pauline" in No, No Nanette
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Matthew Dodge & Samuel Schmitt as "Motel" in Fiddler on the Roof
Nicholas Lazaro as "Billy Lawlor" in 42nd Street
Michael Maher, Godspell
Jack West as "Bud Frump" in
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Michael Wright as "J.B. Biggley" in
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Gianna Callegari as "Smitty" in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Kelly Cramer & Carina Orosz as "Hodel" in Fiddler on the Roof
Dominique Treglia, Godspell
Darragh Whalen as "Sue Smith" in No, No Nanette
Emily Woods as "Dorothy Brock" in 42nd Street
Olivia Vota as "Lucille Early" in No, No, Nanette
Outstanding Leading Actor
Michael Aruta as "J. Pierpont Finch" in
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Thomas Curty as "Jesus" in Godspell
Tyler Kelly & Vincent Romeo as "Tevye" in Fiddler on the Roof
James Langan as "Seymour" in Little Shop of Horrors
Shawn Malone as "Julian Marsh" in 42nd Street
Nicholas Rubano as "Tom Trainor" in No, No Nanette
Outstanding Leading Actress
Emily DeChristine as "John the Baptist/Judas" in Godspell
Victoria Gahn & Jess Lauricello as "Golde" in Fiddler on the Roof
Amanda Mascia as "Rosemary" in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Brooke McKeon as "Peggy Sawyer" in 42nd Street
Nicole Sutherland as "Audrey" in Little Shop of Horrors
Dominique Treglia as "Nanette" in No, No Nanette
The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical
Godspell, Msgr. Farrell High School
42nd Street, Moore Catholic High School
Little Shop of Horrors, Notre Dame Academy
No, No, Nanette, St. Joseph Hill Academy
Fiddler on the Roof, St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, St. Peter's Boys High School
"The next two weeks are always the most exciting - getting to work with our talented casts is such a rewarding experience year after year," said Michael J. Pinto, Sea '06, who serves as Executive Director of The Minty Organization, and co-host of the ceremony. "As we start to prepare celebrations for our tenth anniversary in 2020, it's been especially humbling this year, looking back on all the friendships that have been formed long after the curtain has come down. I will always be most proud at the sense of family and community we've created each year."
Tickets to The 2019 Minty Awards Ceremony are $20 and can be purchased by calling The St. George Box Office at 718-442-2900. Students and school staff are to order tickets through their school director.
Last year's ceremony was attended by over 1200 people and saw Notre Dame Academy's cast of XANADU capture The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical.
The schools and students will be competing in 13 categories including the evening's coveted award, The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical. The school that wins the St. Genesius Award also receives $5,000 to the school's Performing Arts program and the remaining schools will each be receiving $1,000.
A student from each school will also receive The Theatre Player of the Year Award. Each school was asked to select one student who exemplified the spirit of that school's theatre department. Each school's recipient will be presented with a special award the night of the ceremony.
Each school's cast will also be performing in a specially commissioned opening number medley, as well as a 7-minute performance from their show.
Returning as Pinto's co-host for this year's ceremony will be Jessica Caracciolo, SJVA '10. "It's been such a pleasure to see how this organization has grown over the past 8 years. Michael has done an amazing job making strong connections with all walks of life in the Staten Island community to ensure the success of the Minty's," stated Caracciolo. "The Minty's has transformed from an organization into to a family, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."
Assisting in handing out the envelopes will be a cavalcade of previous Minty Awards winners and nominees who are all returning for this Ninth Year Ceremony, as well as graduates from all the participating schools who were active members of the theatre programs during high school, including some who have gone on to careers on Broadway.
Individuals who wish to make a tax-deductible contribution to The Minty Organization are asked to visit www.mintys.org.