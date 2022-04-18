New Southern Play GRACELAND TOO: THE BUILDING ELVIS NEVER LEFT at New York Theater Festival

The new play "Graceland Too: The Building Elvis Never Left" written by Memphis-native, playwright and producer Nicole Hughes is set to be directed by Broadway performer, director/choreographer Maxx Reed and music directed by Memphian and former-Perspective band member Matt Wood for the upcoming Equity-Approved Showcase Production at the New York Theater Festival.

The Festival performances are on May 2nd, May 6th, & May 8th, 2022 at the New York Theater Festival, Theater Latea, 107 Suffolk St, New York, NY. More information and tickets available at the New York Theater Festival website here.

Cast includes Charles F. Wagner IV as Paul MacLeod, Toni Deniece Seawright who made history as the first African-American to become Miss Mississippi, American Idol contestant Qaasim Middleton, Neil Magnuson, Sajda Waite, and Ryan Brooke Taylor.

Inspired by the true story of Paul MacLeod and his Elvis home museum, this new play highlights the Holly Springs, Mississippi tourist attraction "Graceland Too" and dives into the mystery surrounding its tragic end. A Deep South folklore story, Graceland Too brings to life southern traditions, blues music, and what it means to live in the shadows of the enormous fame of Elvis culture.

To join the journey, listen to the creative team's "Making of Graceland Too" podcast available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.