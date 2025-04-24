New SENTINELS Play With Music Comes to Next Step Theatre Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CPA Theatricals will present two staged readings of Sentinels, a new play with music celebrating the contributions of women over the past 80 years, written by Marilyn Campbell-Lowe with music by Kim D. Sherman, and lyrics by Campbell-Lowe and Sherman. Joe Barros directs a cast of six, including Bella Dunbar, Laura Marina Ulerio, Olivia Sartori, Gabby Boera, Josephine Phoenix, and Schenoa Ramos-Martin. Jadyn Rainforth understudies. The staged readings will be presented on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. as part of The Next Step Theatre Festival at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019.

We've all heard about the all-male "secret society" at Yale. But, what if there was an all-female secret society that makes its home out of an abandoned dome room at a university in Milwaukee? Since 1945, this group of brilliant, courageous college women have made it their goal to ensure women are at every table where important stuff happens. From their refuge overlooking the campus, they've been involved with such monumental events as the first Black woman to star at the Met Opera, the election of the first female leader of a Muslim country, and the discovery of polio vaccine. Facing the dissolution of their society we see the developing sisterhood among the Sentinels of each era as they experience the societal sea changes of those periods. This is their story. The Sentinels.

The inspirational story of Sentinels is enhanced by original musical underscoring evoking the spirit of “ordinary women doing extraordinary things,” including an uplifting closing anthem with lyrics co-written by Sherman and Campbell-Lowe.

General admission tickets for Sentinels are FREE.

