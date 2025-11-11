New Play WE DRIFT IN AND OUT By Hannah Irene Rubenstein To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We Drift In and Out, a new play by Hannah Irene Rubenstein, will receive its world premiere at the New York Theater Festival this month. Performances take place Tuesday, November 18 at 6:15 p.m.; Friday, November 21 at 4:00 p.m.; and Saturday, November 22 at 9:00 p.m. at Teatro LATEA. Tickets are available through the festival’s website.

The ensemble one-act explores sisterhood, grief, and the enduring power of romantic comedies. The play follows two intertwining stories: a family gathering for an important anniversary and a pair of characters stuck in a loop of rom-com tropes and “meet-cutes.” As their worlds collide, the characters confront the gap between cinematic fantasy and the real, often messy, work of love, family, and loss.

The creative team includes playwright Hannah Irene Rubenstein (Wonder/Land, Movement Lab), director Kalina Ko (Endlings, Hedgerow Theatre Company), producer Anjor Khadilkar (Little Women, EastLine Theatre), set designer Connor Gallerani (Beau: The Musical, St. Luke’s Theater), and lighting designer Eliza Ducnuigeen (Victor/Victoria, Cotuit Center for the Arts).

The cast features Lennox T. Duong (Shit. Meet. Fan., MCC), Marianne Goodell (The Other Place, Headwall Theatre Company), Keith Kirkwood (Barnum, West Side Story, Camelot, West End), Cole Mathewson (Funny: Not a Comedy, actually kinda tragic!, ART), and Lark White (Grief Camp, Atlantic Theater Company).