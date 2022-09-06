NYU Skirball to Present the World Premiere of TEXTPLAY Running Virtually September Through December

Presented by NYU Skirball, Textplay, by Archer Eland, is the world premiere of a virtual play with the dialog appearing as an exchange of text messages that can only viewed on mobile and desktop devices. It runs on the hour, every hour, 24-hour a day, September 20 - December 3, and can be watched from anywhere in the world.

In this witty and surprisingly touching production, realized by Naomi Davis, the great playwrights Tom Stoppard and Samuel Beckett find themselves trapped in some inescapable other universe, only able to communicate via text message. Together they try to make sense of their lives and legacies, grappling with (and occasionally triumphing in) a medium that has consumed us all.

Just as the invention of radio opened up new opportunities to present theater, Textplay explores the universal - but unspoken - dramatics of texting: the expectation of the bubbling ellipses, the texts that are typed but then deleted, the power of the well-chosen emoji. Texting is now the single most popular online activity of all Americans and the dominant form of communication for those under 50.

Textplay is both a tribute to two giants of the theater and an exploration of our 21st-century lives - how we are all struggling to find connection in an increasingly digital world.

ABOUT NYU SKIRBALL

NYU Skirball, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York City's major presenters of international work, and has been the premier venue for cultural and performing arts events in lower Manhattan since 2003. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.

NYU Skirball's unique position within New York University enables it to draw on the University's intellectual riches and resources to enhance its programming with dialogues, public forums and conversations with artists, philosophers, scientists, Nobel Laureates, and journalists. nyuskirball.org.

TICKETS

Text Play will run September 20 - December 3, on the hour, every hour, 24 hours a day. The play is only available to be viewed on mobile and desktop and can be watched from anywhere. Ticketing information will be available shorly. For ticketing information, visit Text Play Tickets.