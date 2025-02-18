NEXT TO NORMAL to be Presented at  Spotlight Repertory Theatre in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spotlight Repertory Theatre will present Next to Normal, the musical that redefined contemporary theatre. Directed by Jacques Stewart, with performances from February 22 through March 1 at the Staten Island Playhouse at Empire Outlets, bringing audiences an intimate and powerful theatrical experience.

Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Next to Normal features a compelling rock score by Tom Kitt (Broadway: Bring it On, If/Then) and an emotionally gripping book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (Broadway: If/Then, The Last Ship).

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

The Equity approved Showcase production features Mary Lee Marson* (Diana), Mark Bradley Miller* (Dan), Layla Valenzuela (Natalie), Evan Thomas Gray (Gabe), Jonathan Lewis (Henry), Corey Loftus (Dr. Madden).

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary show to Staten Island,” said Jacques Stewart, director of Next to Normal. “Its honest and heartfelt portrayal of mental health challenges is both timely and important, and we hope it sparks meaningful conversations among our audiences.”

Audiences are invited to stay after the performances on February 23, 27, and 28 for exclusive talkbacks with production dramaturg and social worker Randy Barrett Topper, offering deeper insight into the themes of the show.

The creative team includes David Madore (music director), Meggan Herod (stage manager), Jacques Stewart (set designer), Matthew Homme (lighting designer), Tori Licata (costume design), Brad Baker (sound designer).

The band under the direction of David Madore features Catherine Michetti (bass), Jade Schoolhouse (violin), Michael Jarra (guitar) and Brian Stephens (percussion).

With its soaring music, raw emotion, and deeply human story, Next to Normal promises an unforgettable night of theatre. Join us for a moving and thought-provoking journey that challenges, inspires, and lingers long after the final curtain.

The original Broadway production, produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre, won three 2009 Tony Awards including Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show recently received its London premiere in a critically acclaimed production transferring to the West End. Next to Normal is licensed by Music Theatre International.

