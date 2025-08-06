Montana Actors' Theatre To Present THE HARVEST at Chain Theatre

Montana Actors' Theatre will bring its honest and unflinching drama The Harvest to New York this fall, for a limited Off Broadway engagement, November 3–22 at Chain Theatre. Written and directed by the company's Artistic Director Jason Pyette, the production centers on a rural farm family reckoning with change, mortality, and the fractured bonds between siblings as they return to their childhood home. The new play offers an authentic glimpse into the struggles and quiet triumphs of real people living in Big Sky Country.



Set in the vast wheat fields of northern Montana, The Harvest follows six adult children who reunite to help bring in the crop as their father's health declines. The grim economics of modern farming, long-standing family tensions, and the emotional weight of legacy collide in a deeply human story that unfolds against the backdrop of a disappearing way of life.



As old rivalries reignite and grief simmers beneath the surface, the siblings must navigate their individual desires, regrets, and responsibilities. A fragile unity begins to form—until an unexpected shift throws everything into question. In its intimate, character-driven storytelling, The Harvest explores what it truly means to come home—and what happens when that home can no longer hold you.



This is not the Hollywood version of Montana glamorized in Yellowstone, but a more honest portrayal of a rural America.



The cast of The Harvest features Pam Veis, TC Knutson, Grant Olson, Brian Gregoire, Tylyn Turner, Chad Zuelke, Aylan Pratt, and Samantha Pollington.



The Harvest features lighting design by Brian Easton, sound design by Evan Leeds, original music by Matt Springer, and costume design by Angela Riggin. Technical direction is by Casey James and stage management by Andi Daniel. Producing consultant is Ken Wolf.



