Mary Dimino Brings BIG DUMMY To Inspir Carnegie Hill This Weekend

Inspīr Carnegie Hill will present the award-winning one woman show BIG DUMMY, written & performed by comedian Mary Dimino, winner of a United Solo of Theatre Row award this Saturday June 25th at 8pm.

Starting last Father's Day, Inspīr Carnegie mounted the critically acclaimed father-daughter themed one woman show BIG DUMMY: Me & My Old Man. The final showing is Saturday June 25th.

Dimino continues to entertain audiences with her solo play about what it was like "growing up smarter than her father in a funny, factory-working family from Queens." In BIG DUMMY, Dimino recalls her father's simple philosophy on life, which she interpreted to be a cross between Aristotle and Forrest Gump. It took Dimino becoming an adult to realize that her very different dad is brilliant, as is. The endearing Father's Day special event will be held at their Sky Park Lounge, a space complete with floor to ceiling windows that boast spectacular East River and city views.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill is setting a standard for excellence by transforming urban senior living to a luxury level. Their philosophy is to offer residents award-winning performances and immersive experiences. The elegant architecture, a jewel standing proud on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, brings in fresh programs from a variety of engagement partners who support the caring of their discerning residents. Some of these residents are retired Broadway and television stars themselves. Inspīr Carnegie Hill partners with Hilarity for Charity, a nonprofit movement led by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogan, dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care. Laughter on Call, another partner program, is involved in bringing improv, stand up and comedy classes to the residents. The Actors Fund partners with the integration of entertainment professionals through storytelling and acting by engaging with New York City's finest actors. Mary Dimino recently collaborated with these engagement partners in bringing programs and therapeutic comedy to the cultured residents. Mary Dimino has contributed by presenting her comedy troupe, Supersized Women of Comedy, along with her one woman shows and regular stand-up comedy programs, quickly becoming a resident favorite.

Mary Dimino is a MAC Award winner for Best Female Comedian and a Gracie Allen Award winning actress/writer for her work with PBS. Mary Dimino earned The New York International Fringe Festival Overall Excellence Award for Outstanding Solo Show for her SCARED SKINNY: A One (Hundred Pound) Lighter Woman Show. Her book, Scared Skinny No More, debuted #10 on the publisher's Best Seller List.

Mary Dimino is a familiar face on television, with appearances including NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, HBO's Chris Rock Show, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central's Graham Norton Effect, Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Doctor Oz Show, AMC Movie Moments, sketches on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and on Conan O'Brien, along with being a spokesperson for numerous national commercials. In theaters, Dimino was the Maid of Honor in Tony & Tina's Wedding, Carmella in Surprise! and Vidalia in the off-Broadway hit My Big Gay Italian Funeral at The St. Luke's Theater.

For more information about the Father's Day weekend special event, please visit: https://inspirseniorliving.com/carnegie-hill/lifestyle/experiences and www.big-dummy.com or www.mary-dimino.com.