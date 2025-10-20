Marcus Callender to Present SPADES: THE PLAY at The Rokmil

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November, Harlem audiences will experience a new story that hits close to home when Spades: The Play, written & directed by Marcus Callender, takes the stage at The Rokmil from November 1 through November 30.

Rooted in the familiar energy of a Friday-night Spades game, the production explores friendship, loyalty, and the delicate balance of relationships through humor, tension, and heart. Spades: the Play offers a fresh and emotionally charged look at the ties that hold us together - and the truths that can break us apart.

SYNOPSIS

Spades: the Play follows the story of three close friends - Gill, Cori, and Andre - who meet every Friday night for their regular, high-stakes Spades game. But this Friday, everything feels different. Three days ago, Cori and Andre crossed a line in their friendship, and now the tension between them threatens to unravel everything. As unspoken feelings bubble beneath the surface, Gill - ever the instigator - invites a new work friend to join the game. This newcomer's shaky skills and questionable agenda throw the night into chaos, shifting alliances, revealing secrets, and forcing the group to confront truths they've long avoided. A gripping, raw, and emotional journey about friendship, loyalty, and the delicate balance of relationships.

A NEW VOICE IN HARLEM THEATRE

Marcus Callender, best known for his work in film and television (Power, Wu-Tang: An American Saga), makes his playwriting and directorial debut with Spades: The Play. His storytelling merges Harlem's grit and warmth with universal themes of love, betrayal, and self-discovery.

"This story was born out of real conversations, real people, and real moments at the Spades table," says Callender. "Harlem deserves stories that feel like home - familiar, funny, and fearless."

EVENT DETAILS

Venue: The Rokmil | 274 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027

Run Dates: November 1 - November 30, 2025

Showtimes: Thursdays and Fridays Doors at 6p; Saturdays Doors at 2:30p & 6:30p; Sundays (include brunch and Spades tournament) doors at 11a

Tickets: Available now at https://posh.vip/g/spadestheplay

Discount codes will be offered in partnership with Harlem-based businesses that share the spirit of community and culture at the heart of Spades: The Play.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Spades: the Play is a Harlem-grown theatrical project produced by Marcus Callender. The show brings together a dynamic cast of rising talent and creative professionals dedicated to reshaping the modern theatre experience for new audiences seeking stories that reflect their lives and communities.