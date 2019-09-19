Manhattan Rep's Play Production Program Extends To All Of Manhattan

Manhattan Rep's Play Production Program extends Play Production "Building" to all of Manhattan with Big Play Production Program Event this October!

Manhattan Rep is now partnering with a number of NYC theatres, to bring bigger and more play productions to life as part of their Ground-Breaking "Self Produce your play with Manhattan Rep" Play Production Program. Their first Play Production Event this fall will be held at Theatre 54, October 16 - 20, where Manhattan Rep is presenting 4 short plays (Terminal by Rita Lewis, Replay by Emilie Kafalas, Homosexual Hazard by Edwin Betancourt and 23andUs by Catherine Connelly) and a full-length two hander by Raven Petretti-Stamper entitled "2020:A Fantasy" (being produced in association with Strange Bird Productions.) For tickets: https://manhattanrep.com

Since March 2017, Manhattan Rep has brought over 50 plays to life for playwrights and producers around the World as part of their Play Production Program. Everywhere from Moscow to Australia, London to South Carolina, Canada to Indiana and more!

Just this Spring, The Bigot by Gabi and Eva Mor, which was developed at Manhattan Rep in June 2017, as part of this program, arrived in NYC again for an OFF -BROADWAY run after being optioned for production in 5 theatres across the country, from California, to Denver, to Florida.

The exciting part of Manhattan Rep's Play Production Program is that it gives the power back to the playwright. Filmmakers often Self-produce their films, but only a small percentage of Playwrights make the choice to self-produce their plays because "Play Building" it is quite a complex undertaking.

Manhattan Rep's Play Production program makes it easy for anyone with a good play to self-produce their play for the production fee is remarkable considering it is being produced in NYC and the work over the past two years has been extraordinary. For more info and producer testimonials from Manhattan Rep's Play Production Program please check out link below:

www.manhattanrep.com/play-production-program

And now, with the option of working in bigger venues, Manhattan Rep will stage bigger plays, musicals and more. The possibilities are endless.

Manhattan Rep was created by Jennifer Pierro and Ken Wolf in 2005. Since then, they have produced over 1000 full-length plays and over 5000 short pieces in addition to their play production program plays. Ken Wolf, Artistic Director, personally has directed over 100 plays, and is the driving force behind this breakthrough program for Playwrights. Why wait for a theatre in Des Moines, Iowa to produce your play with you can do it yourself in New York City?





