Manhattan Concert Productions Celebrates Veterans Day

Manhattan Concert Productions opens its 2019-2020 season with a patriotic concert this Veterans Day entitled America the Beautiful: A Veterans Day Celebration at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm.



The performance will feature the National Festival Chorus, led by Grammy-Award winning guest conductor Jerry Blackstone, performing classic American works, such as "America, the Beautiful," "Song of Democracy," "Shenandoah," "Danny Boy," and "Battle Hymn of the Republic." The concert will also feature the Memorial Concert Band of Colonie, conducted by Arthur B. Himmelberger. Selections will include George M. Cohen's "Over There," composed in 1917 on the very day that the United States declared war on Germany, in addition to Edwin Bagley's "National Emblem" and John Philip Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever." Rounding out the concert will be The Cherry Creek Girls' 21 & Troubadours, conducted by Adam Cave & Sarah Harrison.



As an act of appreciation, MCP will offer complimentary tickets to veterans and their family members. To obtain complimentary tickets, veterans should send their contact information, including the number of tickets requested, to tickets@mcp.us. All tickets will be available for pickup at the Carnegie Hall box office will call window (57th Street and Seventh Avenue) under the requestor's name as early as one hour prior to the concert.



Tickets, starting at $20, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehall.org; calling CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800; or visiting the Carnegie Hall box office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Additionally, MCP is offering groups of ten or more a 25% discount on all seats. Group tickets can be reserved by e-mailing groupsales@carnegiehall.org, or by calling (212) 903-9705.





