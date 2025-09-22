MY ITALY STORY Revival Comes to Art House Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYC-based actor Michael Notardonato, featured in the new Netflix series Ratu Ratu Queens, will star in the revival of My Italy Story, playwright Joseph Gallo's endearing play about family. My Italy Story will be directed by Charlotte Cohn, produced by Exit 13 Productions, and presented by Art House Productions.

The one-man show will run in a limited engagement from November 6 - 9 at Art House Productions in their vibrant new theater off the Grove Street PATH stop in Jersey City.

Set in 1997, My Italy Story is an exploration of family, heritage and the ties that bind. Spurred by pleas from his cousin to help reunite his fractured family, a young man quits his job and travels to Vallata -- the tiny Italian town of his ancestors. Not until he comes home, however, does he discover a secret that unlocks his past.

My Italy Story originally debuted Off-Broadway at the 47th Street Theatre in New York.

Notardonato, who recently appeared on Broadway in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, originated the role of Dino Del Canto in the Off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette. He has also starred as Tony Manero in several productions of Saturday Night Fever across the US and internationally, including at The Engeman Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse (Best Actor nomination - Connecticut Critics Circle).

Gallo is a noted playwright, actor, educator and storyteller, whose plays include Yuppies Invade My House at Dinnertime and Long Gone Daddy. A frequent participant at The Moth in New York City, he has toured with The Moth Mainstage Ensemble, has been featured on The Moth Radio Hour and Podcast and is a four-time StorySLAM winner. He is the founder and head of the Theatre Arts Program at Hudson County Community College and is a recipient of the Kennedy Center Prize for Innovative Teaching in Theatre.

Charlotte Cohn, a NY-based director, producer, and actor, most recently directed Walden at Premiere Stages. Other directing highlights include My Italy Story (American Theater Group), Canned Goods (American Theater Group and in London at the Southwark Playhouse), Church & State (Berkshire Theatre Group), The Whole Shebang and Baltimore in Black and White (The Cell Theatre, NYC) and Best Friends (Jazz at Lincoln Center).