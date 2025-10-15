MEN ARE TRASH AND I'M A RACCOON is Coming to The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tank NYC will present Men are Trash and I'm a Raccoon, a new solo show created and performed by Felipe Luz. The production runs on November 21 and 22 at The Tank, offering audiences a semi-autobiographical exploration of the pitfalls of love, sexual freedom, and self-discovery. The project is co-produced by My Black Job Productions.

About the Production

Men are Trash and I'm a Raccoon follows a gay man who, after a traumatic breakup, dives headfirst into Grindr. Guided by the wisdom of his idol, Lana Del Rey, he simultaneously obsesses over his latest situationship while trying to hook up his pain away. Through the lens of the Queer Latine experience, Men are Trash pushes boundaries, challenges the current cynicism around love and relationships, and celebrates our most authentic, flawed, and vulnerable selves.

Creative Vision

"This is a rollercoaster of a play that I hope will ultimately reassure people that it's okay that we all feel a lot all the time. It's part of what makes being human beautiful. In desensitizing times like ours, people need to feel, especially in communion", says Felipe Luz (he/they), creator and performer.

"This production brings a radical story of Queer intimacy and survival to the stage - messy, funny, terrifying, and liberating all at once", Carlton V. Bell II "cj" (they/them), Line Producer and My Black Job Productions co-founder.

"I brought my relationship with Felipe to MBJ in spite of them being non-Black because Men are Trash and I'm a Raccoon aligns with our core values: amplifying Queer brilliance and creating 'Black Jobs' for us to intersectionally reclaim narratives of power, joy, and community." David H. Parker (they/them), Director and Co-Producer, and My Black Job Productions co-founder.

Founded by cj Bell, David H. Parker, and Theo Eliza, My Black Job Productions is a boutique, "for-us, by-us" production initiative that empowers Black artists by creating space for their work in music, theatre, and dance, with events like their recent Sweet Tea: An Artist Salon at The Tank NYC.

Creative Team and Collaborators

Men are Trash and I'm a Raccoon is written and performed by Felipe Luz, directed by David H. Parker, and features designs by Jason Driver (Lighting), Tauheedah "Tate" Abdullah (Sound), Elijah Kleinberg (Set/Costume), and Jay Villa (Video/Projection). The show is co-produced by My Black Job Productions, with dramaturgy by Mario Vega Jr and stage management by Jason Driver, and line production by Carlton V. Bell II.