MARGOT to Be Presented in ALab Theater Festival at IRT Theater

The ALab Theater Festival will present margot, a collaboratively created new play conceived and directed by Sabrina Carlier, as a staged reading at IRT Theater (154 Christopher St., NYC #3B). Performances will take place Wednesday, June 25 at 8:30 PM and Thursday, June 26 at 6:30 PM.

In an unplanned yet imperative reunion, four friends rally to paint over the past. margot is a portrait of female friendship as both resistance and refuge, unfolding over one evening, on one wall, with seven cans of paint. As the night progresses, old friends navigate what it means to rediscover each other—and themselves—when the familiar has faded.

The creative team includes Elena Falkow, Maya Gelber, Talia Kai, Genevieve Maiden, and Sophie Rossman, who collaborate with Carlier to explore themes of memory, identity, and the power of possibility. At the heart of margot is the idea that friendship is an act of freedom and fortitude, especially in the face of all that is real but unrealized in life.

Tickets for margot are available at this link. A full festival pass for ALab Theater Festival, offering unlimited access to all programming, is available for $45 here.

The ALab Theater Festival showcases experimental new works, readings, and music events from NYC’s most promising emerging artists. The festival is led by directors Sophie Rossman and Luke Wisniewski, with production management by Blaise Hewlett.

IRT Theater is a grassroots home for independent performance, located in the Archive Building in Greenwich Village. The venue supports the development of new work by fostering a community of emerging and established artists.

This program is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, the New York State Legislature, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, A.R.T./New York’s NYC Small Theatres Fund (with support from the Howard Gilman Foundation), and Access A.R.T./New York.

