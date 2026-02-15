Lady Macbeth and Ophelia Reimagined in Amalgamation Theatre Collective's DAUGHTERS, WIVES, MOTHERS

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Amalgamation Theatre Collective makes its New York City debut with a production of Daughters, Wives, Mothers, written by and starring Madeline Burk and Shira Holtz, and directed by Amanda Berkson.

In this joint play made up of two solo acts, we see two iconic Shakespearean women in moments usually kept offstage. Daughters, Wives, Mothers opens on February 27 and runs for three performances throughout the weekend at The NuBox at John DeSotelle Studio in Midtown, New York City.

Two of Shakespeare's most iconic female characters, Lady Macbeth and Ophelia, each arrive at a pivotal moment, in their stories and the larger story at hand. And yet, neither are seen by the audience during these moments. This time, they are. A joint play made of two solo acts, Daughters, Wives, Mothers explores the weight of grief, the respite of girlhood, and the torment of madness through the eyes of these two legendary literary figures. What turns Lady Macbeth mad? And what really happens to Ophelia by the riverbank?

"Lady Macbeth and Ophelia are both crucial players in their respective Shakespeare plays, and yet we don't get to know much about them," said Holtz. "And they each experience a major turning point that's kept offstage in the original plays. We decided it was time to finally hear what they have to say."

"There's something that feels right about putting these two characters who are so different but so connected into one piece, even though they never directly interact," said Burk. "Ostensibly both Ophelia and Lady Macbeth sprang from the same mind and collection of theatre-makers, and by putting them together, we have learned more about each character as an individual. It has been a joy to bring our unique perspectives as writers, actors, and people to these iconic Shakespearean women."

Daughters, Wives, Mothers runs at 7:30 p.m. on February 27 and 28, and 2 p.m. on March 1 at The NuBox at John DeSotelle Studio.

The creative team consists of direction by Amanda Berkson and costume design by Katie Harris, with more creative team members to be shared later.

Doors will open 20 minutes before show time. Tickets are $22 for in-person and $12 for live streaming. Live stream tickets are available for all performances. Friday, February 27th's performance is Pay-What-You-Will, with all tickets starting at $5.

Content notices include: Fake blood, simulated alcohol use. Discussions of: Death, murder, loss of a parent, suicidal ideation, loss of a child, grief, drugging.