Ladies & Fools To Present CONCEAL ME WHAT I AM At NYC Fringe

Ladies & Fools Productions will present Conceal Me What I Am created and directed by Natalie Kane. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Chain Studio Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Fri April 4 at 6:15pm, Wed April 9 at 7:55pm, Tue April 15 at 9:25pm, and Sat April 19 at 8:55pm.

A livestream will be available for online viewing of the April 9, 15, and 19 performances. Tickets ($20-25, or pay what you can) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Through monologue, scene, and tableau, Conceal Me What I Am takes audiences on a whirlwind tour through the "breeches roles" of classical theatre. Branching out from the iconic Shakespearean examples of Viola and Rosalind, the show also incorporates fascinating lesser-known variations on the trope from female+ dramatists including Ana Caro, Elizabeth Polwhele, and Hannah Cowley. Performed by a powerhouse ensemble of three, this hour-long piece weaves together a dynamic exploration of gender, identity, and popular art.

The cast will feature Maya Barbon, Tia Cassmira, and Chloe Chappa.

Ladies & Fools presents classically-inspired, contemporary-minded productions which center language, bring new voices into the canon, and spark conversations with comedy. Ladies & Fools launched in 2024, with productions of All the Daughters of Viola's House at the So Many Shakespeares Festival (Vino Theater) and Fools in the Forest at The Little Shakespeare Festival (FRIGID New York). https://www.nataliekanedirector.com/ladies-fools

Natalie Kane is a New York-based director and dramaturg passionate about developing new works, as well as reinvigorating classical theatre by presenting an expanded canon to new audiences. Natalie leads the research team for Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre, and has collaborated on recent seasons at Gingold Theatrical Group, Gloucester Stage, and The Growing Stage. Selected directing credits include Fools in the Forest (Little Shakespeare Festival), Dinosaur on the Moon (WTFringe), The Winter's Tale (Evergreen Theatre Collective), and Zig-Zag (Premiere the Play podcast). www.NatalieKaneDirector.com.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

