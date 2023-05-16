LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus

The festival will feature over 100 artists opening their studios to the public during the OPEN STUDIOS event on the weekend from 12 - 5 pm May 20 & 21st.
The LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios will return to Long Island City for its 10th annual event on May 17 - 21, 2023. The festival, which was canceled in 2020, 2021and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature over 100 artists opening their studios to the public during the OPEN STUDIOS event on the weekend from 12 - 5 pm May 20 & 21st, as well as a variety of exhibitions, performances, and other events.
"We are thrilled to be bringing back the LIC Arts Open Festival after a three-year hiatus," said Richard Mazda, Executive Director of the LIC Arts Open and Vital Art Studios. "This event is a celebration of the vibrant arts community in Long Island City, and we are excited to welcome visitors from all over to experience the creativity and talent of our artists."
The LIC Arts Open Festival is Queens' largest arts festival, and it is a celebration of the borough's vibrant arts community. The festival features over 200 artists, showcasing a wide range of art forms, including painting, sculpture, photography, music, dance, and theater. The festival also features a variety of educational programs and workshops for all ages.
The LIC Arts Open Open Studios is a unique opportunity to see the working studios of over 100 artists in Long Island City. Artists will be on hand to talk about their work and answer questions. The Open Studios is a great way to learn about the creative process and to discover new artists.
The LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios are free and open to the public. The festival is a great way to experience the best of Long Island City's arts scene. For more information, please visit Click Here.
LIC Arts Open is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2011 to celebrate the arts in Long Island City. The organization produces the annual LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios, as well as a variety of other arts programming throughout the year. LIC Arts Open is dedicated to promoting the arts in Long Island City and to making the arts accessible to all.
Participating Artists:
10-15 48th Ave 5 Artists
Eduardo Anievas #Street Level
Linda Ganjian #1L
Amy Geller #2
Sonya Gropman Ground Floor
Will Kaplan #Floor 1
11-27 44th Road 5 Artists
Jason Artiga
Jade Chan
Robin Cole
Juan Hinojosa
June Kosloff
43-01 21 Street 10 Artists
Marianne Barcellona #205B
Kit Callahan #325
Kris Graves #322
Phoebe Hawkins #314
Paula Heisen #302
Rebecca Kanfer #340
Despina Konstantinides #327
Donnelly Marks #320
Roxie Munro #340
Susannah Weaver #447
44-02 11th Street 1 Artist
Glenn Marlowe #202
Art Studios at 43-01 22nd Street 21 Artists
Chellis Baird #354
Maria Baranova #433
Whitney Browne #433
Michele Bonds #453
Carin Dangot #301
Sofia Echa #411
Suzi Evalenko #400
Jeff Frederick #228
Susan Kiefer #200
Donna Levinstone #322
Ruth McLaughlin #337
Margaret McCarthy #311
Jeffrey Morabito #217
Andrea Morganstern #417
Jean Long Ostrow #469
Suzanne Pemberton #309
Cliff Robinson #338
Jacqueline Sferra Rada #326
Ellen Stedfeld #352
Marilyn Anne Walter #328
Zhuo Xiong #209
Diego Salazar Art Studios 43-32 22nd Street 4 Artists
Paul Fabozzi #301
Rafael Rosario-Laguna #205-2
Elinore Schnurr #301B
Isabel Turban #205-2
LIC Art Center 44-02 23rd Street 14 Artists
Irene Christensen #421
Jeanette Cole #310
Karen Kettering Dimit #316
Paula Elliott #310
LilianR Engel #304
Jon Garfield #317
Rin Lee #503
Penko Platikanov #510
Joyce Pommer #320
Hilda Shen #310
Deborah Sherman #402
Viviane Silvera #206
Augustin Tzen #315
Rouska Valkova #307A
Paintcan Studios 10-10 44th Avenue 12 Artists
Aileen Bassis #304A
Janya Barlow 3rd Floor
Michele Bonelli #306
John Cave #304
Marilee Cooper #302
Diana Freedman-Shea #304
Natalie Giugni #305
Sheila Hecht #312
Leslie Hertzog #304B
Lori Horowitz #305
John Kitses #303em
Radiator Studios 43-36 10th Street 2 Artists
Jody MacDonald #3
Chris Minard #1
Studio 34 34-01 38th Avenue 17 Artists
Duane Bousfield #432
Carol Cannon #430
Lynn Farrell #452
Tina Glavan #425
Alison Kruvant #429
Matthew Lafferty #447
Alice Lipping #421
Jan Pecarka #401
Marci Senders #413
Hana Shannon #401
Clare Stokolosa #434
Akemi Takeda #408
Amy Tenenouser #450
AJ The Awful #439
Sandra Vucicevic #409
Micki Watanabe Spiller #422
Laura White #415
Wills Building 2 43-49 10th Street 1 Artist
Jorge Posada #207
Wills Building 3 43-50 11th Street 4 Artists
Fu Lien #209
Jack Howard-Potter #200G
James Seffens #106
Pedro Villalta #204
Dianne Martin Studio 27-15 41st Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
