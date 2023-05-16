LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus

The LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios will return to Long Island City for its 10th annual event on May 17 - 21, 2023. The festival, which was canceled in 2020, 2021and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature over 100 artists opening their studios to the public during the OPEN STUDIOS event on the weekend from 12 - 5 pm May 20 & 21st, as well as a variety of exhibitions, performances, and other events.

"We are thrilled to be bringing back the LIC Arts Open Festival after a three-year hiatus," said Richard Mazda, Executive Director of the LIC Arts Open and Vital Art Studios. "This event is a celebration of the vibrant arts community in Long Island City, and we are excited to welcome visitors from all over to experience the creativity and talent of our artists."

The LIC Arts Open Festival is Queens' largest arts festival, and it is a celebration of the borough's vibrant arts community. The festival features over 200 artists, showcasing a wide range of art forms, including painting, sculpture, photography, music, dance, and theater. The festival also features a variety of educational programs and workshops for all ages.

The LIC Arts Open Open Studios is a unique opportunity to see the working studios of over 100 artists in Long Island City. Artists will be on hand to talk about their work and answer questions. The Open Studios is a great way to learn about the creative process and to discover new artists.

The LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios are free and open to the public. The festival is a great way to experience the best of Long Island City's arts scene. For more information, please visit Click Here.

About LIC Arts Open

LIC Arts Open is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2011 to celebrate the arts in Long Island City. The organization produces the annual LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios, as well as a variety of other arts programming throughout the year. LIC Arts Open is dedicated to promoting the arts in Long Island City and to making the arts accessible to all.

Participating Artists:

10-15 48th Ave 5 Artists

Eduardo Anievas #Street Level

Linda Ganjian #1L

Amy Geller #2

Sonya Gropman Ground Floor

Will Kaplan #Floor 1

11-27 44th Road 5 Artists

Jason Artiga

Jade Chan

Robin Cole

Juan Hinojosa

June Kosloff

43-01 21 Street 10 Artists

Marianne Barcellona #205B

Kit Callahan #325

Kris Graves #322

Phoebe Hawkins #314

Paula Heisen #302

Rebecca Kanfer #340

Despina Konstantinides #327

Donnelly Marks #320

Roxie Munro #340

Susannah Weaver #447

44-02 11th Street 1 Artist

Glenn Marlowe #202

Art Studios at 43-01 22nd Street 21 Artists

Chellis Baird #354

Maria Baranova #433

Whitney Browne #433

Michele Bonds #453

Carin Dangot #301

Sofia Echa #411

Suzi Evalenko #400

Jeff Frederick #228

Susan Kiefer #200

Donna Levinstone #322

Ruth McLaughlin #337

Margaret McCarthy #311

Jeffrey Morabito #217

Andrea Morganstern #417

Jean Long Ostrow #469

Suzanne Pemberton #309

Cliff Robinson #338

Jacqueline Sferra Rada #326

Ellen Stedfeld #352

Marilyn Anne Walter #328

Zhuo Xiong #209

Diego Salazar Art Studios 43-32 22nd Street 4 Artists

Paul Fabozzi #301

Rafael Rosario-Laguna #205-2

Elinore Schnurr #301B

Isabel Turban #205-2

LIC Art Center 44-02 23rd Street 14 Artists

Irene Christensen #421

Jeanette Cole #310

Karen Kettering Dimit #316

Paula Elliott #310

LilianR Engel #304

Jon Garfield #317

Rin Lee #503

Penko Platikanov #510

Joyce Pommer #320

Hilda Shen #310

Deborah Sherman #402

Viviane Silvera #206

Augustin Tzen #315

Rouska Valkova #307A

Paintcan Studios 10-10 44th Avenue 12 Artists

Aileen Bassis #304A

Janya Barlow 3rd Floor

Michele Bonelli #306

John Cave #304

Marilee Cooper #302

Diana Freedman-Shea #304

Natalie Giugni #305

Sheila Hecht #312

Leslie Hertzog #304B

Lori Horowitz #305

John Kitses #303em

Radiator Studios 43-36 10th Street 2 Artists

Jody MacDonald #3

Chris Minard #1

Studio 34 34-01 38th Avenue 17 Artists

Duane Bousfield #432

Carol Cannon #430

Lynn Farrell #452

Tina Glavan #425

Alison Kruvant #429

Matthew Lafferty #447

Alice Lipping #421

Jan Pecarka #401

Marci Senders #413

Hana Shannon #401

Clare Stokolosa #434

Akemi Takeda #408

Amy Tenenouser #450

AJ The Awful #439

Sandra Vucicevic #409

Micki Watanabe Spiller #422

Laura White #415

Wills Building 2 43-49 10th Street 1 Artist

Jorge Posada #207

Wills Building 3 43-50 11th Street 4 Artists

Fu Lien #209

Jack Howard-Potter #200G

James Seffens #106

Pedro Villalta #204

Dianne Martin Studio 27-15 41st Avenue, Queens, NY 11101