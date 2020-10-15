LGBT+ History Comedy FOUNDING DADDIES Premieres

The show will be presented live and in person Saturdays, October 17 & 24 at Now & Then in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Following in the footsteps of Sandra Bernhard, John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman and Margaret Cho, gay comic/monologuist Sam Morrison follows up his internationally acclaimed debut show Hello, Daddy with the premiere of his new live solo show FOUNDING DADDIES. Directed by Spencer Whale, performances of this twisted look at LGBT+ history will be presented live and in person Saturdays, October 17 & 24 at Now & Then in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Your American History classes weren't gay enough and Sam Morrison is mad about it. Sam's on a mission to give our queer forefathers - our FOUNDING DADDIES -- their rightful place in history and the respect they deserve. A hilarious romp through time that asks important questions like: who was really our first gay president? History is chock full of incredible and very real LGBTQIA+ heroes that you likely already know... but not like this.

FOUNDING DADDIES will be presented for two performances only, Saturdays October 17 & 24 at 6pm outside on the tented, spacious backdoor patio at Now & Then (290 Meserole St. Brooklyn, NY 11206-1733 -- 2 blocks from the L train at Montrose). Running time is 1 hour. Tickets are $20 available at SpinCycleNYC.com. There is no minimum, but you must purchase food and drink to attend. 21+ only.

Sam Morrison is one of New York's most exciting up and coming comedian/storytellers. His debut solo show 'Hello, Daddy' performed at venues internationally including a run at the Edinburgh Festival in 2019 met with critical acclaim from the likes of The Independent, GQ, The List, Time Out and Edinburgh Evening News. He has performed standup at the most prestigious showcases in the country including the Stand-up NBC Finals at The Hollywood Improv, The Tonight Show showcase at New York Comedy Club, RuPaul's DragCon at The Javits Center, & Best of New Talent atTBS' New York Comedy Festival. He is also a writer on Blind Date, hosted by Nikki Glaser, currently airing on Bravo. He has been featured in the NY Times, Time Out, GQ, Vanity Fair, Buzzfeed, National Lampoon, The Guardian, Metro UK, and his writing has been published in Chortle. You may have seen him on the Travel Channel, PBS, or heard him on SiriusXM.

Spencer Whale (Director) is a Brooklyn-based director pursuing his MFA at Columbia. A former Directing Fellow at Manhattan Theatre Club, his New York projects include Sam Morrison's Hello, Daddy! at Dixon Placeand the premiere of 100 Aker Wood. He recently developed and directed the world premiere of Quentin Crisp: The Last Word in conjunction with the Quentin Crisp Estate, as well as the Pittsburgh premiere of Fun Home for Front Porch Theatricals (Post-Gazette's Top 10 of 2019). He was the inaugural Directing and Producing Fellow at City Theatre, where he directed the 20th Anniversary EQT Young Playwrights Festival, developed new plays Air Space and The Desired in workshop, and assisted such productions as Nomad Motel (NNPN Rolling World Premiere), A Funny Thing Happened..., and The Guard. Other favorite projects include LUNGS, Titus Andronicus, and Melancholy Play. Spencer is a graduate of Cornell University, and has also worked with the Pittsburgh Public, Quantum, Kinetic, and Hangar Theaters; Pittsburgh CLO; Hiawatha Project; and THE TRIP. www.spencerwhale.com

