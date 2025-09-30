L'Alliance New York to Present North American Premiere Of COQUILLES at Crossing The Line Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



L'Alliance New York will present the upcoming North American premiere production of Coquilles as part of the 2025 Crossing The Line Festival on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 11:30AM and 3PM. The performance takes place at the Le Skyroom, L'Alliance New York.

Created for audiences as young as one year old, this rousing piece for two dancers crafts a graceful, accessible story of contrasting physicality, shared language, and connection across difference. Choreographer Amala Dianor got his start in the hip-hop battle scene and brings that energy to this thrilling interplay of street-influenced movement and balletic form, incorporating props and costumes that riff playfully on the natural world.

Billing Credits is directed by Amala Dianor, with conception and choreography by Amala Dianor. The performance features Milane Cathala-Di Fabrizio and Estanis Radureau, with Alexandre Galopin as artistic assistant. Costumes are by Camille Pénager and lighting design is by Nicolas Tallec, with the voice of Micheal Nana.

Amala Dianor: After starting out as a hip-hop dancer, Amala Dianor spent 10 years performing with a number of choreographers in very different worlds, including hip hop, neo-classical, contemporary, and Afro-contemporary. In 2011, he won two prizes for his first choreography, and in 2012 he founded his own company. In 2023 he was awarded a Villa Albertine residency alongside photographer Grégoire Korganow.

Milane Cathala-Di Fabrizio started out learning classical dance at her local conservatoire in Bordeaux. She then trained in contemporary dance under Alain Gonotey and performed for Charlie Le Mindu and Andrey Bartenev. She joined the national contemporary dance centre (CNDC) in Angers. During this time she danced in a film for Philippe Decouflé. After leaving the school, she reprised the piece Coup de Grâce by Michel Kelemenis and continued creating a solo, Joystick. She participated in the creation of D'un Rêve by Salia Sanou and reprised her role in The Falling Stardust for Amala Dianor.

Estanis Radureau, born in 2002, discovered his passion for b-boying and hip hop culture at the age of 11 in Niort. Trained as a dancer and teacher from the age of 15 in a local company, he continued his training as a performer in Lyon while defending the main values: "peace, love, unity and havin' fun."