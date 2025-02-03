LAST TRAIN TO NEVADA Will Premiere at Chain Winter One-Act Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chain Theatre will present LAST TRAIN TO NEVADA by Pascal Phoa this month. The play is part of CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL 2025 in Program #9. Performances will take place on 2/7 at 6:30pm, 2/13 at 8:30pm, and 2/22 at 5:00pm with a livestream viewing option.

The production is directed by Yibin Wang, and stars Pascal Phoa as Fred and Gwyneth Benitez-Graham as Ida. It is stage managed by Spencer Ellis.

The play explores themes of what it means to sacrifice for love as well as what it means to be American. Set in May 1942, a few months after the Pearl Harbor attacks, the story follows Fred Korematsu and Ida Boitano, a young couple in Oakland, California trying to start a life together. Unfortunately for them, the world thinks they should not be together. Fred is Japanese, and is currently violating internment orders. Ida is Italian, whose family is not supportive of her life choices. To be together, they must take a train and escape to Nevada. The train leaves soon but they have a hard time packing their suitcase. As they race against time and learn to pack the right way, they learn what it means to sacrifice for each other.

The CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL at Chain Theatre is one of New York City's greatest hubs for artistic expression. It boasts a number of well-known writers and artists who have participated in the festival to share their work. Past participants at the include original works by Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (THE SOCIAL NETWORK, A REAL PAIN), and Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (DOUBT: A PARABLE, MOONSTRUCK).

This year, the festival will also premier BY THE LOOK OF HER by Tony Award winner David Rabe (STICKS AND BONES), and BROTHERS by Lyle Kessler (ORPHANS), Head of the Director and Playwrights Unit of The Actors Studio.

A 20% off discount code is available with the code "TRAIN25".

Tickets can be bought online now. The livestreamed 2/22 performance at 5:00pm can be accessed at: https://watch.eventive.org/chaintheatre/play/679568e9a9f7c761e1768c6c/679568e9a9f7c761e1768c72

