LADYSHIP, A NEW MUSICAL On The Founding Mothers Of Australia Announced At NYMF

NEW YORK MUSICAL FESTIVAL and LADYSHIP, LLC are pleased to announce the world premiere production of Linda and Laura Good's (from the acclaimed indie rock duo, The Twigs) musical LADYSHIP, directed by Samantha Saltzman (Matilda the Musical) as an Official Selection of the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project.

LADYSHIP will play five performances only at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036). The festival runs July 8 - August 4, 2019, with specific dates for LADYSHIP forthcoming. Festival passes are now on sale, starting June 13, 2019, $35 individual tickets will be available at nymf.org.

Teenage Irish sisters Alice and Mary, convicted of petty crimes and sentenced to journey to an unknown land, are forced to make the treacherous crossing from London to Australia in 1789. Based on true events, LADYSHIP is the harrowing story of the 25,000 women who would become the "mothers of Australia", whether they wanted to be or not.

With a contemporary alternative pop score, the story of LADYSHIP is all too familiar, whether in the 18th century or now - when given no say in their lives or the world around them women will always find their own voice.

LADYSHIP will perform as part of the New York Musical Festival dates TBD. Individual tickets are $35 and will be available online on June 13 at http://www.nymf.org or by calling 866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater ½ hour prior to performance.





