Kyle Yampiro Will Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT This Month

On The Spot, the now 7-year running improvised musical comedy show, is tearing up Monday nights at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Kyle Yampiro (Finding Madame Curie, NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players, Choral Chameleon Ensemble) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.

For tickets and more click here: linktr.ee/onthespotnyc

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Dr. Yampiro will be the sole singer in the show. With every song he sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). They have been unanimously praised by critics, even going so far as to be called "The funniest improv show in NYC," by Popdust.

Kyle Yampiro is an actor, singer, and Doctor of Musical Arts. The Long Island native is known for his work in New York, as well as having dazzled audiences with his voice and charisma across the country. This is far from his first appearance at On The Spot, having been a regular fixture of their regular shows, and his return as a soloist is welcomed by the cast and production team.

"Kyle is just a fantastic, dependable, salt-of-the-earth guy, who happens to also be a fabulous talented performed" enthuses On The Spot producer Nathan Armstrong, "Every solo show we have done has been a treat and Kyle's gentle but pervasive charm makes this show's success a forgone conclusion."

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, May 30th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe), Alison Wien (Drunk Shakespeare), John Xavier Miller (Black Guys Matter), and Patrick Reidy (National Geico Commercials). Musical accompaniment will be provided by Oliver Glynn, with technical direction and scene calls made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.

The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th.