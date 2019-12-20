Kingdom Theatre Announces Upcoming Artists Mixer and Industry Staged Reading

Kingdom theatre group is a growing new theatre company in Manhattan New York. After its official launch October 2019, the company is pleased to announce its exciting 2020 production season. The season begins with their Artists Mixer and Industry staged reading of "Empress's Diary".

This distinguished event is Sunday January 26th, 2020 6pm-8pm at the Dramatist Guild of America. The Dramatist Guild of America is located 1501 Broadway, 7th floor, in the heart of Time's Square. "Empress's Diary" is a bold new drama with music Written and Directed by Nickolas the, III.

The new work is set in New York City, about two rich sisters who are young fashion designer moguls. The two sisters live off principles set forth and instilled in them by their late mother, fashion designer Empress via her diary. Although the sisters share success and a tight bond, their love life and personal flaws threaten their beliefs and fashion dynasty. Join the Artist mixer to not only see the staged reading but also network, and enjoy post reception. The event will also feature vendors and the airing of a new promotional video for Kingdom theatre.

Tickets are on sale now! $20 Regular and Angel Ticket $50 V.I.P Contact 347 843 9932 kingdommtc@gmail.com.

