Karin Nahmani's SH*T ISN'T A DIRY WORD is Coming to United Solo Theatre Festival

Gut health expert Karin Nahmani is set to make her New York City stage debut with her critically acclaimed one-woman show, "Sh*t Isn't A Dirty Word - How Gut Health Made Me Who I Am." The performance will take place at Theatre Row on Thursday, April 3, 2025, as part of the 18th Annual United Solo Theatre Festival - Spring 2025.

Breaking the Taboo: Gut Health Matters

Created, written, and performed by Nahmani, this heartfelt multimedia production explores her unexpected journey into the world of gut health. As a colon hypnotherapist, entrepreneur, and owner of Pure Center in Los Angeles, she uses her unique blend of comedy, education, and personal storytelling to shed light on topics often considered too taboo for public discussion.

Through humor and vulnerability, Nahmani dives deep into the powerful connection between gut health and overall well-being. She shares her own struggles-from infertility to her husband's battle with cancer-and how colon hydrotherapy changed her life. The performance is both entertaining and empowering, encouraging audiences to embrace wellness with curiosity and openness.

Nahmani's mission is clear: to spark open conversations about gut health and break the stigma surrounding colonics. Her work extends beyond the stage, as she continues to educate and advocate for better digestive health through her Los Angeles-based practice and beyond.

As Nahmani prepares to take center stage at Theatre Row, she invites audiences to join the movement-to laugh, learn, and rethink what they know about gut health.

