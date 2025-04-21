Julia VanderVeen To Return To Under St Marks With Her New Work In Progress DENTATA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Julia VanderVeen (Best Solo Clown Frigid Fringe 2022, Best Solo Comedy and Best of Fest Orlando Fringe 2023) will return to Under St Marks with her new Work In Progress.

Long ago, women knew the true pleasure and power of the pussy. They played with it, they seduced with it, and they weaponized it.

"Dentata" is a joyful, riotous, feral explosion of feminine ferocity, told through the poetry of witches, a misunderstood Medusa, games with the audience, and of course, a giant operatic vagina puppet. Performances will take place on May 2nd and 3rd, 7pm at Under St Marks.

