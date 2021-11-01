Judy Collins, Darlene Love and John Cameron Mitchell to Perform Concerts at THE TOWN HALL This December

The Town Hall will celebrate the holidays in style as they welcome Darlene Love, Judy Collins, and John Cameron Mitchell for unique shows and exceptional entertainment this December.

This year, as The Town Hall celebrates their centennial, they continue to play an integral part in the cultural fabric of New York City. The mission of The Town Hall remains the same: to educate, inspire, and explore.

"We are thrilled the celebrate the holidays this year with Darlene Love, Judy Collins, and John Cameron Mitchell," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "We continue to be inspired by unique voices and the exceptional talent that have become synonymous with The Town Hall. As we continue to welcome audiences back to The Town Hall for in-person shows, we know this year's holiday season will be the best one yet."

December 17 at 8pm

Judy Collins: Winter Stories

Judy Collins is bringing WINTER STORIES to the stage at The Town Hall. Judy will reunite with Chatham County Line to perform some of their songs from their acclaimed 2019 WINTER STORIES collection which includes classics like Joni Mitchell's "The River" and other hits. Come celebrate the holidays with a night of storytelling, holiday music and winter classics with Ms. Collins.

Special guests include Toshi Reagen and Chatham Country Line

Ticket Prices: $50, $65, $75, $85 VIP $150

December 18, 2021 at 8pm

Darlene Love: Home For The Holidays

LOVE is in the air! Over the past few decades, rock and roll legend Darlene Love has brought her booming voice and infectious cheer to New York with a series of concerts each holiday season. For the first time ever, Love is taking to The Town Hall stage for a ONE NIGHT ONLY performance. Don't miss the "Queen of Christmas" in her only New York City holiday show.

Ticket Prices: $50, $70, $75, $85, VIP $100 meet and greet (LIMITED)

December 29-31, 2021 at 8pm

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Return to the Origin of Love: The Songs and Stories of Hedwig

Following a sold-out, now legendary three-night engagement in honor of PRIDE50 and capacity crowds across the US, Australia, Japan, and Korea, Hedwig and the Angry Inch co-creators John Cameron Mitchell & Stephen Trask are back with RETURN TO THE ORIGIN OF LOVE at The Town Hall, a "love letter to Hedwig fans everywhere" (Washington Post). Mitchell, Trask, and co-star Amber Martin conjure a collective New Year's catharsis celebrating all we've loved and lost, featuring as many special guests, songs and antics from the past two decades of debauchery as they can fit, plus a New Year's Eve goodbye to 2021 that is not to be missed. VIP level tickets on December 30th and 31st come with a gift bag of unique autographed items. All proceeds from VIP ticket sales will go to extraordinary organizations working across the LGBTQIA community, including The Chosen Family Law Center and Burritos Not Bombs. Produced by ArKtype.

Tickets:

12/29: 8pm

(Rescheduled from June 25th, 2020) All tickets will be honored from postponed June 25-26, 2020 concerts.

Tickets: $50, $60, $70, $80. VIP $350. (LIMITED: 50)

VIP level tickets on December 29th include a post-concert wine reception with the artists. All proceeds from VIP ticket sales will go to extraordinary organizations working across the LGBTQIA community, including The Chosen Family Law Center and Burritos Not Bombs.

12/30: 8pm

(Rescheduled from June 26th, 2020) All tickets will be honored from postponed June 25-26, 2020 concerts.

Tickets: $50, $60, $70, $80. VIP $500. (LIMITED: 50)

12/31: 9pm

Tickets: $65, $75, $85, $125. VIP $500. (LIMITED: 50)

VIP level tickets on December 30th and 31st come with a gift bag of unique autographed items. All proceeds from VIP ticket sales will go to extraordinary organizations working across the LGBTQIA community, including The Chosen Family Law Center and Burritos Not Bombs.

