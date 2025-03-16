John Patterson's THE LAST SUPPER To Premiere at The Gene Frankel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the name of the daddies, the sons, and the boys who ghost, this Easter weekend, your exes are coming for dinner.

John Patterson's new play, The Last Supper, will premiere this April at the Gene Frankel Theatre. In The Last Supper, Ethan and Patrick invite all of their exes over for a dinner party. But are they trying to save their relationship, or sacrifice it?

Dennis Corsi directs the new work starring Patterson and Nicholas James Reilly. The production is an Equity Approved Showcase, and Reilly appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Performances will run April 17-20 at 24 Bond Street. Tickets are now available.

Comments