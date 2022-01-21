Jean Ann Le Bec's THE LAST TO KNOW to Play 2022 FRIGID Festival

Jean Ann Le Bec will present The Last To Know written and performed by Jean Ann Le Bec and directed by David Lawson. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at UNDER St Marks (94 St. Marks Place, New York, NY) with performances on Saturday, February, 19 at 3:30, Friday, February 25 at 8:45pm, Saturday, March 5 at 1:45pm & 7pm, and Sunday, March 6 at 5:15pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

This is the story of a marriage. This is the story of love and betrayal. This is a story about uncovering the truth and peeling away years of deceit. This is a woman's journey, as she moves from victim to survivor of narcissistic abuse. This is my story!

Jean Ann Le Bec (Writer/Performer) is a writer, actor and storyteller. She is a multiple Moth Story Slam Champion and has performed extensively throughout NYC and NYS. You can hear her stories on NPR Moth Radio Hour, Story Collider and Risk. Her solo show, The Last To Know, was performed on Totally True Things and the Fringe National Story Telling Net Work.

David Lawson (Director) Recent work includes hosting and curating digital storytelling shows for Queens Theatre's #QueensTheatreAtHome program which has been profiled by Time Out New York, NBC New York, and American Theatre Magazine. Lawson directed Michele Carlo's What a Difference A Year Makes at the 2021 Gotham Storytelling Festival and Richard Cardillo's Invisibility which won the Audience Choice Award at the 2019 FRIGID Festival. Lawson runs a workshop where he teaches students to craft their own one-person shows. Find him online at www.dtlawson.com

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc