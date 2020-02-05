IRTE9! The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Returns

Since 2012, IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, LLC, an award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers who develop, produce and perform a season of original themed improvisational shows, following the basic model of traditional repertory theatre, has been one of New York's go-2 places for imaginative and improvised comedy!

Now back for Season 9, IRTE, inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC, continues to mix simple costumes and props with some of the most iconic pop-culture references to magically create broad irreverent characters in a fluid and uproarious night of improvised humor packed with social commentary. Are you one of the audiences or one of the artists - at IRTE ... you are BOTH!

Back at THE PRODUCER'S CLUB, 358 W 44th St, New York City, the wild bunch that includes Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, Bill Berg, Curt Dixon and Jamie Maloney, take you to a location found in everything from The Twilight Zone to a William Inge play!!

SEASON OPENER: Diner on the Edge, original concept and directed by Bill Berg, performing Fridays and Saturdays on March 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets $18 Online / $20 at the Door.

You're a weary traveler in need of a cup of coffee, a hot meal, and a friendly smile.

This place looks fine and there's nothing else around for miles. Ask about the blue plate special, but beware: You've stumbled into IRTE's Diner on the Edge! Join our diner denizens and the unlucky stiffs who serve them as they teeter on the edge of a catastrophe determined by you, the audience, in this improvised story of workaday life and adventures into oblivion.

Look for more announcements including cast members and musical guests. Tickets ordered at https://www.irteinfo.com/tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You