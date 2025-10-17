I EAT BOYS Will Premiere In A One-Night Staged Reading At Royal Family Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright Jamie Gore Pawlik and Director, Derek Speedy, invite audiences to a one-night-only staged reading and presentation of her new play I EAT BOYS, taking place Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Royal Family Productions (145 W 46th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10036).

I EAT BOYS is a feral comedy about women battling their compulsion to consume men-figuratively and literally. When Ellie eats her boyfriend, she checks into an unconventional support group-where the cravings are primal, the recovery is chaotic, and the wounds run deep.

The reading features a powerhouse femme ensemble cast, including:

Lily Sheen (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), Everybody's Fine (2009))

Jill Zmolek (Charliebird, Tribeca's Top Jury Prize, 2025)

Déjà Anderson-Ross (FBI: Most Wanted (2020), Law & Order: Organized Crime (2021))

Naama Potok (The Chosen (1981), Susie (2022))

Barbara Hentschel (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hamlet at Legacy Theater)

Marjie Shrimpton (The Skin of Our Teeth, Berkshire Theatre Group / Dir. David Auburn)

Ayla Parsons (Fighting Ghosts, The Crucible)

and Eli Neslund (Confess, Fletch (2022)) as "The Looming Man."

Following the reading, guests are invited to an after-party hosted by Kind Strangers Collective, beginning immediately after the performance. The evening will include conversation, connection, and opportunities for development collaboration as the piece continues its evolution toward full production.

"I EAT BOYS is part recovery meeting, part primal scream, and part feast. It's about appetite, shame, and the absurdity of healing when your wounds are still hungry," says playwright Jamie Gore Pawlik.

This reading marks the first public presentation of the piece, as Pawlik and her creative team seek future collaborators, producers, and dramaturgs to help bring the play to the next stage of development.