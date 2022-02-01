Hunger & Thirst Theatre Presents World Premiere Of DISCUS, A Fresh Retelling Of The Apollo & Hyacinth Myth

Hunger & Thirst Theatre will present DISCUS, a new adaptation of the Greek myth of Apollo and Hyacinth, written by Becca Schlossberg and directed by Jenn Susi. DISCUS begins performances on Saturday, March 19 for a limited engagement through Saturday, March 26. The performance schedule is Saturday, March 19 @ 8pm; Sunday, March 20 @ 3pm; Thursday, March 24 @ 7pm; Friday, March 25 @ 8pm; Saturday, March 26 @ 3pm. Performances are at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres ( 502 West 53rd Street, between 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue). The regular ticket price is $15 through March 14. Starting March 15, tickets are $20. $10 tickets are available with a 2 item non-perishable food donation. For ticket sales, vaccination requirements for patrons, and more information, visit www.hungerandthirsttheatre.com. The running time is 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Hyacinth is dead. Well, no, not yet; he's lost in the Nether Place. But what happened? Who killed him? Wait, did someone kill him? And where's Apollo? That's all Hyacinth can remember at first-that his life truly began the night he locked eyes with the great god Apollo...

DISCUS boldly reimagines the often-overlooked queer love story of Apollo and Hyacinth: a heartbreaking and candid play that challenges us with its powerfully relevant themes of class, power, justice, accountability, and above all: change. Can love inspire a person (or a god) to change for the better?

Hunger & Thirst Theatre has garnered critical acclaim for sharing reimagined epic tales for modern audiences, scoring rave reviews with Pericles: Born in a Tempest conceived by Jordan Reeves (inspired by Shakespeare's Pericles-recipient of three NYIT Award nominations), Your Invisible Corset by Patricia Lynn (adapted from Bram Stoker's Dracula), and Messenger #1 by Mark Jackson (a retelling of Aeschlysus's Oresteia).

The cast features Philip Estrera*, Victoria Fragnito, Patrick T. Horn, Christina Liang*, Patricia Lynn*, Alexander Settineri, and Alejandra Venancio.

The design team includes Randall Benichak (sound design), Christopher Metzger (costume design), and Paige Sebel (lighting design). The Technical Supervisor is Patrick T. Horn.

Becca Schlossberg (playwright) is an actor, entertainer, and playwright. They are best known for their play, Just Like I Wanted, a drama about teen suicide, which has been performed around the world. Their other plays include The Untold Yippie Project (Samuel French), 3BOYS (Original Works Publishing), Forever Friends (Playscripts), and many others. Becca is an alum of Page 73's Interstate Writer's Group, Youngblood, The Amoralist' Wright Club, Drew University, and the New School for Drama. Becca can be seen in their solo show, Blood Memory, the award winning Next Level Sh*t, and Punches, a short film they wrote. They live in Brooklyn.

Jenn Susi (director) is a NYC Director and Theatre Educator born and raised in the Bronx! Jenn has been directing and developing work all over NYC including The Players Theatre, Theatre 54, The NuBox, 13th Street Repertory Theatre, Stay True, an LGBTQ+ Theatre Company, and Nuyorican Poets Cafe where she was a "Best of Fest'' winner. Member of Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab and Artist -In- Residence at Abingdon Theatre Company, 2021. www.jennsusi.com

The A.R.T./New York Theatres are a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), which provide state-of-the-art, accessible venues at subsidized rental rates, plus free access to top-line technical equipment, so that the city's small and emerging theatre companies can continue to experiment, grow, and produce new works. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York is the leading service and advocacy organization for New York City's 400+ nonprofit theatres, with a mission to assist member theatres in managing their companies effectively so that they may realize their rich artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. We accomplish this through a comprehensive roster of real estate, financial, educational, and community-building programs, as well as research, advocacy, and field-wide initiatives that seek to improve the long-term health and sustainability of the industry. Over the years, A.R.T./New York has received numerous honors, including an Obie Award, an Innovative Theatre Award, a New York City Mayor's Award for Arts & Culture, and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. For more information, please visit www.art-newyork.org.