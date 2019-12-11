Hilarious One-Man Show THE 2020 BOOK REPORT to Play The Kraine Theatre

In David Lawson's The 2020 Book Report he is a fool standing alone onstage judging people who are seeking The White House. The only qualification he has? He's read their books. Lawson's one-man show The 2020 Book Report takes a hilarious deep dive into campaign books written by ten presidential contenders.

The 2020 Book Report plays The Kraine Theatre (85 East 4th Street, NY, NY) on Thursday December 19th at 7:30PM. Show begins at 7:30PM, runs approximately one hour, followed by a screening of the Democratic debate. $15 tickets are available at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/2020bookreport.

For over a decade David Lawson has performed one-man shows all over New York City and across the country. He has performed on the popular storytelling shows Kevin Allison's RISK!, Mortified, and Mara Wilson's What Are You Afraid Of? and recently appeared on Comedy Central.





