Henry Threadgill Premiere With International Contemporary Ensemble

International Contemporary Ensemble joins Pulitzer Prize-winner Henry Threadgill and his band Zooid for the NYC premiere of his recent work, Pathways, on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball.

For over forty years, Henry Threadgill has been celebrated as one of the most forward-thinking composers and multi-instrumentalists in American music. The New York Times has called him "perhaps the most important jazz composer of his generation." Threadgill is a recipient of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Music for In for a Penny, In for a Pound. Threadgill is an early member of the AACM.

International Contemporary Ensemble strives to cultivate a mosaic musical ecosystem that honors the diversity of human experience and expression by commissioning, developing, and performing the works of living artists. The Ensemble is a collective of musicians, digital media artists, producers, and educators who are committed to creating collaborations built on equity, belonging, and cultural responsiveness. Now in its third decade, the Ensemble continues to build new digital and live collaborative environments that strengthen artist agency and musical connections around the world.

Pathways will play Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm. Tickets begin at $15 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.