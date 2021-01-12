Harlem Stage, Harlem9 and The Lucille Lortel Theater to Present CONSEQUENCES

Harlem Stage will partner with Harlem9 and The Lucille Lortel Theater in an inaugural, commissioned writers' development and digital programming series for BIPOC creatives, titled Consequences.

The first thematic installment will demonstrate how the consequences of elections impact the writer, their community, or their country, given the current and constantly changing cultural, social, and political landscape.

In an unprecedented time in our country Harlem Stage, Harlem9, and The Lucille Lortel Theatre, have come together to empower BIPOC creatives in the United States to help reflect the nation we see unfolding in front of us. Through newly commissioned, original works showcased in an accessible digital programming series, this inaugural collaboration will provide a storytelling platform for BIPOC artists whose work continues to be sorely undervalued-and underrepresented-in the arts. Whether online, on the stage, or through other artistic mediums, we will continue to honor our organizations' founding missions to create opportunities to elevate the voices that must be heard, champion the stories that must be told, and serve diverse audiences.

Applications are being accepted now through Monday, February 8, 2021 for original digital works (15 minutes in length or less) by those authorized to work in the U.S. (18+ years of age). Selected writers will be announced on Monday, March 1, 2021, with their piece premiering on YouTube as a free, online presentation in April 2021 and May 2021, respectively. (Exact premiere dates, to be announced.)