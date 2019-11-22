Hamlet Isn't Dead Presents A VERY CRAB-Y CHRISTMAS

Come celebrate whichever holidays you hold dear (or find some new ones!) at A Very Crab-y Christmas. It's an evening of Shakespeare's best holiday-themed scenes and monologues like The Taming of the Scrooge and A MidWinter Night's Dream. Performed and hosted by Hamlet Isn't Dead's Resident Acting Company, come enjoy special guests, live music, and a raffle full of fabulous prizes! Eat, drink, and laugh the night away with New York City's 443rd-best theatre company.

Doors open at 6:30pm -- Programming starts at 7pm









A Very Crab-y Christmas will be at THE CENTER AT WEST PARK

(SANCTUARY THEATRE) 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024

Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue

Tickets available at verycraby.eventbrite.com or at www.hamletisntdead.com

Cast:

Madeline Egan Addis

Stephanie LaVardera*

Ashley Burton

Michael Luca

Daniel Cabrera

Josh Mahaffey

Nettie Chickering

Mike Marcou

Dan Dobro

Samantha Maurice*

Maureen Fenninger*

Callee Miles

Megan Greener*

James Powers

David Anthony Hentz

Greg Pragel*

Meaghan J. Johnson

Reid Watson

Travis Klemm

Afton Welch

*These actors appearing courtesy of AEA

Crew:

Directed by David Andrew Laws & Elizabeth Ruelas

w/ Guest Directors Brian Gillespie & Michael Fleischer

Stage Manager - Nicole Amaral

Production Manager - James Rightmyer Jr.





