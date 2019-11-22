Hamlet Isn't Dead Presents A VERY CRAB-Y CHRISTMAS
Come celebrate whichever holidays you hold dear (or find some new ones!) at A Very Crab-y Christmas. It's an evening of Shakespeare's best holiday-themed scenes and monologues like The Taming of the Scrooge and A MidWinter Night's Dream. Performed and hosted by Hamlet Isn't Dead's Resident Acting Company, come enjoy special guests, live music, and a raffle full of fabulous prizes! Eat, drink, and laugh the night away with New York City's 443rd-best theatre company.
Doors open at 6:30pm -- Programming starts at 7pm
A Very Crab-y Christmas will be at THE CENTER AT WEST PARK
(SANCTUARY THEATRE) 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue
Tickets available at verycraby.eventbrite.com or at www.hamletisntdead.com
Cast:
Madeline Egan Addis
Stephanie LaVardera*
Ashley Burton
Michael Luca
Daniel Cabrera
Josh Mahaffey
Nettie Chickering
Mike Marcou
Dan Dobro
Samantha Maurice*
Maureen Fenninger*
Callee Miles
Megan Greener*
James Powers
David Anthony Hentz
Greg Pragel*
Meaghan J. Johnson
Reid Watson
Travis Klemm
Afton Welch
*These actors appearing courtesy of AEA
Crew:
Directed by David Andrew Laws & Elizabeth Ruelas
w/ Guest Directors Brian Gillespie & Michael Fleischer
Stage Manager - Nicole Amaral
Production Manager - James Rightmyer Jr.