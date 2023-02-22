Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HUNG IN THE GLOOM Comes to United Solo Festival in March

The performance is Wednesday, March 8th at 8:30 pm.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Kristopher Victoria, a native Texan, playwright and actor, makes his New York City debut with the premiere of his thrilling, inspired, queer solo performance at the Spring 2023 United Solo Festival titled, HUNG IN THE GLOOM.

Bound to thrill even the most cynical of spectators, HUNG IN THE GLOOM is a gripping first-hand account served up by "THE BOY," freshly 23 and determined to burst through the dreadful maw of repression . . . An intense interrogation of the rage within a community, HUNG IN THE GLOOM is a must see for those who revere (and/or revile) the works of Tennessee Williams and Queer literature classics.

What: Hung In the Gloom at the United Solo Spring Festival

Where: 410 W 42nd St. New York, NY 10036 (Theatre Row Theatres)

When: Wednesday, March 8th at 8:30 pm

Tickets: https://unitedsolo.org/the-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival-spring-2023/hung-in-the-gloom/

Running Time: 73 Mins




