HUFF PUFF MUFFIN Premieres In Program #5 At Chain Theatre's Summer One Act Festival

Huff Puff Muffin will make its world premiere this July as part of the Chain Theatre’s Summer One Act Festival. Performances will take place July 10, 16, and 26 at Chain Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

Written by Elizabeth Bays in her playwriting debut, Huff Puff Muffin tells the story of a grieving widow who, just home from her husband’s memorial, is visited by a mysterious young woman with an outrageous claim. Blending absurdist humor with emotional vulnerability, the play explores themes of grief, memory, and the strange beliefs we cling to in order to feel less alone.

The production is directed by David Zayas Jr. (Simpatico, Off-Broadway) and stars Sachi Parker (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Scrooged, Back to the Future), Elizabeth Bays (Simpatico), and Diego Aguirre (The Punisher, The Upside, Dexter: Resurrection).

Bays, an actor, producer, and burlesque artist, is known for her work that fuses whimsical absurdity with emotional depth.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, July 10 at 8:00 PM

Wednesday, July 16 at 8:30 PM

Saturday, July 26 at 5:00 PM

Location:

Chain Theatre (3rd Floor)

312 W 36th St, New York, NY

