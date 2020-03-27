Harlem School of the Arts HSA @ HOME: online arts classes begin 3/30!

Dear HSA Community,

As the COVID-19 crisis deepens, we are all becoming accustomed to a new normal. Due to ongoing state-wide restrictions to reduce the spread of the Coronairus, classes on-site at HSA will not resume on Saturday, April 4, 2020 as originally stated. This is in keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and city and state officials that we stay home to reduce community spread of the Coronavirus. At this time, it is unclear when we will be able to return to HSA to continue classes on-site.

We are pleased to announce that as of Monday, March 30, 2020, online learning at Harlem School of the Arts will be launched in full force with HSA@HOME! Our faculty and staff have been making every effort to adapt our classes and programs for remote instruction. We have found that some classes are not able to translate to an online platform but we are working with faculty to create the best possible experience for each student. Our organization-wide platform for remote classes will be ZOOM.

For students who were already signed up for Spring classes, those classes will resume. Families will receive additional information confirming schedules and login information.

For families interested in signing up for our remote classes, please reach out to Student Services at info@hsanyc.org and they will be able to assist.

It is an exciting time at HSA as we prepare to transition to online learning. We appreciate your patience as we fine tune this new way of being together.

In addition to online Spring Semester classes, HSA is developing new and exciting ways for our community to stay connected online. Stay tuned for more information about:

Virtual Events and Master Classes

Virtual Performances

Social Media Takeovers

Be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook to stay informed about upcoming programs! If you have an idea to strengthen and build HSA's new online community, please contact info@hsanyc.org.





