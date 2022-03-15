HOLIDAY IN HEAVEN Comes to Theater For The New City Next Month

From April 7 to April 24 Theater for the New City (TNC) will present HOLIDAY IN HEAVEN, a new musical by Demetria Daniels, with music by Stephen Cornine and directed by Robert Leibowitz.

HOLIDAY IN HEAVEN is a romantic fantasy that takes place in the year 3000 AD. Two angels Allowishes and Hortense are in charge of finding a judge from Earth for a harp competition. With help from terravision they follow Mary's life on Earth, including living with a jock, and loving another musician, Charles. Hit by a car, and in a coma, the angels bring her to heaven, where she falls in love with Alexander The Great. They wish to marry, but heaven says NO. The angels move Heaven and Earth to make her dream come true. There is a surprise ending. This fairy tale features brilliant, multi-talented actors and wonderful tap dancers who tap to the lead song "Holiday in Heaven."

STEPHEN CORNINE (Composer and Music Director) is a composer, a music director, a voice teacher, and a playwright. After The pandemic, he is very happy to be behind the piano. His list of performance credits includes productions of "Godspell", "Into the Woods" and many of Shakespeare's plays.

The cast stars ERIC KUZMUCK, as Allowishes. Eric recently starred in "HEDDY LAMAAR AND FREQUENCY HOPPING," where he played all six men's parts. He recently was the lead actor in "Gaslight," performed at the Amateur Comedy Club. Also acted in: "Moon Over Mangroves," "To Be Or Not To Be," "Outward Bound," "Moonlight and Magnolias," "Wait Until Dark," and "Murder on the Nile." He is a graduate of Williams College, and studied acting at HB studios. He is a life member of and planned events for the Episcopal Actors Guild.

DEMETRIA DANIELS (playwright) has produced before at TNC with "HEDY LAMAAR AND FREQUENCY -HOPPING." Her next play is "ADA" about the first female programmer in 1850. In addition, she has been published on amazon including "ADVENTURES OF A BUXOM BLONDE," featuring stories and photos on meeting celebrities in NY; "ILLUSTRATED POETRY WITH A CAST ON MY LEG," and most recently, "DIARY OF NEW YORK 2001-2021," In addition, she wrote a column called "East Village Report" for DOWNTOWN newspaper and for the past 20 years, she has written an Internet column called "GOTHAM GOSSIP." Her degree is from Columbia University.

ROBERT LEIBOWITZ (Director) Robert serves as the Artistic Director of "From Scratch Performance Company, Resident Company of Theater for the New City. He made his directing debut in 1977 with Tennessee Williams "The Lady of Larkspur Lotion". He also directed "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? By Edward Albee (1980), "The Tooth of Crime" by Sam Shepard (1982), "Have You Spoke to Any Jews Lately?" by Bruce Jay Friedman (2000). His play, "Coltrane in Japan" opens Thursday, March 10-27 at Theater for the New city.

SMOKEY STEVENS, CHOREOGRAPHER, has been performing for many years. He recently starred in his own play "I Just Want to Tell Somebody." He has danced with Michael Jackson, has appeared in films, plays and has published his own book.

EMMA SEARLES ALLEN stars as Mary.