HERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HERE's Extra Gala

On June 5, HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director) will honor HERE former board member and entertainment lawyer Jason Baruch and conceptual artist, designer, and musician Machine Dazzle at HERE’s Extra Gala. The evening celebrates HERE’s nearly 30 years as a leader in thinking creatively, reimagining performance practice, and taking audiences to new frontiers. An icon for the ages, HERE is renowned for daringly bringing awe-inspiring, dazzling visions of genre-blending artists to life on stage.



With emcee Julia Atlas Muz as guide, the evening begins at 6pm at Tribeca Rooftop (2 Desbrosses St) with a cocktail reception and dinner along with performances by Viva DeConcini, Mary Feaster & Boom Boom Brooks, Maree Johnson & Alan Stevens Hewitt, Heather Christian, and Grace Galu & Baba Israel. At 8:30pm, the festivities move to HERE (145 6th Avenue, Manhattan) and include drinks and dessert along with more performances by Gelsey Bell, Christina Campanella, DJ Angela Dicarlo, Wesley Garlington As Klondyke, Cheeky Lane, Carol Lipnik, Tigger, Brian McCorkle and Mark Spencer. Environment design by Normandy Sherwood (including elements from her upcoming world premiere Psychic Self Defense) with lighting design by Ayumu Poe Saegusa. The gala is hosted by HERE’s Board of Directors, and HERE’s Founding Artistic Director Kristin Marting.

In describing the event, Marting said, “At HERE, we take leaps, big and bold. On June 5th, we are asking supporters to take one with us. Those earrings you think are ‘too much’ – wear ‘em. The jacket you aren’t sure you can pull off – don it. The friends that are always ‘too extra’ – bring ‘em. This is the moment to throw caution to the wind and rock it all. Celebrate HERE, our boldness, our bravery, our bad*ss artistry and just be you, all glorious you.”



Individual tickets including all activities at both locations start at $750 with tables available starting at $6,000. Tickets to WINK WINK, the 8:30pm portion taking place at HERE, are available for $75 or $125 for a pair. Tickets can be purchased online at here.org, by calling 212.647.0202 ext. 327 or emailing Jessica Pomeroy, Development Director at jessica@here.org.

Please visit www.here.org for more information.