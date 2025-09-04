HENRY VI Comes to Atlas Shakespeare Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a critically acclaimed summer run of William Shakespeare's Henry VI, Parts 1 & 2, Atlas Shakespeare Company returns to the stage with the sequel: Henry VI, Part 3. Set during the bloody Wars of the Roses, Henry VI, Part 3 is a thrilling exploration of power, betrayal, and the brutal cost of civil war. This limited engagement runs October 7-12, 2025, at The Wild Project in New York City, under the direction of Artistic Director Adriana Alter.

Alter shared her thoughts on the upcoming production, "We're honored to provide New York City's theater community with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Shakespeare's bloodiest and least-performed history play! We're picking up where our last show left off; our company members are stepping right back into their roles, and we can't wait to show you what happens next. Henry VI, Part 3 has something for everyone: it's an epic political saga, an intimate family drama, a suspenseful revenge tragedy, a portrait of a queen descending into madness, and so much more. It's also the prequel to the much-more-famous Richard III-which we look forward to presenting in our next season!"

An unwilling king. An unraveling country. And now, an unstoppable force...coming to claim the throne. Shakespeare's least-performed play blazes with shattered oaths and obsessive vendettas. In this blood-soaked chronicle of the Wars of the Roses, there are no heroes, the crown is a curse, and mercy is always a mistake. Don't miss the rare chance to experience this dark, urgently-paced melodrama about ambition, betrayal, and revenge, featuring medieval costumes, live sword fights, and a severed head-not to mention, the future Richard III!

The cast features Emerson Helmbrecht as King Henry VI, Charlotte Blacklock, Chris Clark, Zachary C. Clark, Timm Coleman, Yeshua Robert Ellis, Gabe Girson, Clayton Hamburg, Seth Hatch​, Alexander Nero, Leah Schwartz, Christa Sousa, William Oliver Watkins, and Reid Watson.

The creative team includes Jevyn Nelms (costumes), Nicholas Grevera (lights), and Leah Schwartz (fight choreography).

Henry VI, Part 3 runs October 7 - 12 with performances Tuesday - Saturday at 7pm, and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. There will be talkback sessions with the company's co-founders Adriana Alter and Alexander Nero, as well as members of the cast, after the evening performance on Thursday, October 9 and the matinee performance on Saturday, October 11.

Atlas Shakespeare Company was founded in a spirit of exploration and discovery, with the mission of transporting audiences to brave new worlds by presenting vivid, inclusive productions. In a world in which Shakespeare's work is all-too-often regarded as highbrow, stuffy, or inaccessible, Atlas aims to reintroduce the public to the plays as they were intended to be experienced: fast-paced, character-driven, intensely relatable dramas that explore universal themes.​​ www.atlasshakespearecompany.com