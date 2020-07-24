HARP Theatricals To Present One Night Only COOTIES Virtual Reading

HARP Theatricals presents one night only virtual reading of Cooties by Alexandrew Recore via livestream.

A fast-paced-sitcom-romcom variety show about truly ugly love, Cooties examines all the things we'd rather not talk about when it comes to sex, love, and happiness. In a crummy college apartment, three crummy relationships blossom into something less crummy. The play centers around six individuals in college navigating their way through the trials and tribulations of life, and more importantly- sex. The reading will broadcast live via YouTube and Facebook on Thursday, July 30 at 8pm EST and run approximately 95 min. The cast of Cooties includes Alphonse Gonzales, Mia Massaro, Mitchell Matyas, Asel Swango, Arius West and Rikki Ziegelman.

While there is no charge for admission, there is a suggested $5 donation to Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood is a global non-profit organization dedicated to providing individual and safe reproductive health care, along with providing resources for those in need. Resources include birth control, LGBTQ+ services, STD testing, gender and identity information, abortion, and much more. Please visit PlannedParenthood.org to learn more or to donate.

HARP Theatricals (Hayden and Rikki Productions) is a New York City based production company dedicated to producing new and original work that promotes change and is reflective of the social and political climate. The company was founded in 2018 by Hayden Anderson and Rikki Ziegelman. Previous Productions include "Pop Divas Go 40's!" (Don't Tell Mama NYC), Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), and "Summer Stuck: A Virtual Cabaret" (livestreamed). HARPtheatricals.com

Hayden Anderson is a theatre artist/producer striving to create and share work that educates and expands human understanding through storytelling. Experience includes: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child San Francisco, Something Rotten! National Tour (Marketing/Press Coordinator, Allied Touring); The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Producer); Chicago and Waitress on Broadway and worldwide (Assistant, NAMCO); Evelyn: A New Musical (Producer & Assoc. Director); Dear Evan Hansen (Backstage Concierge & Intern, Stacey Mindich Productions); Audience Services at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Hayden is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute and an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College (Musical Theatre & Arts Management). haydenranderson.wixsite.com/home

Rikki Ziegelman is an NYC based performer, producer and journalist. Rikki Ziegelman is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College (2018) with degrees in Musical Theatre and Journalism, and has since then found her place in freelance work in both fields. She strives to create work that is reflective of the social and political climate, and that induces and inspires change. Currently, Ziegelman acts as the Social Media Manager for BALLROOM BASIX USA, a non-profit company dedicated to teaching the 'basix' of ballroom dance to children across the five boroughs of New York. Alongside, she works backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and also acted as the Production Assistant for the West End transfer. Past theatrical credits include American Idiot & Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (JustArt Theatricals) and the world premiere of The Sisters of Aerilon. rikkiziegelman.com

Cooties will broadcast live via YouTube at bit.ly/harpcooties. It will also be available on HARP Theatricals' Facebook page. Visit HARPTheatricals.com for more information or connect with us at @HARPtheatricals on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or HARP Theatricals on YouTube.

