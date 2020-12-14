Greta Thunberg-Meets-Sondheim In New Musical TREES

Greta Thunberg-meets-Sondheim in the World Premiere of a??TREESa??, a new musical with music and lyrics by Mur. Filmed and produced by wild project, this video-on-demand will be available for viewing beginning Friday, December 18 and be available to view through December 24a??. Ticketsa?? a??are $15 per household, available at thewildproject.org.

TREES is based on the true story of the destruction of Earth and inspired by the international bestseller a??The Hidden Life Of Trees a??by Peter Wohlleben. a??TREESa?? gives audiences a glimpse into a dystopian future through the voices of the last remaining Trees on Earth. a??This new musicala?? a??addresses climate change, deforestation, and the selfishness of man.

TREESa?? was set to premiere as a full-length live musical at La MaMa on April 2, 2020 but was postponed due to COVID19. Seeing an opportunity for innovation, creation, and evolution in theater, TREES was trimmed down to 30 minutes and leans into the evolution of digital theater.

TREES stars Haley Fortune, Aisha Karensa, Jade Litaker, Mur and Nyah Raposo. It features choreography by Hannah Cullen, costumes by Carter Kidd, lighting by Kryssy Wright and makeup by Alex Levy. The production team includes David Doobinin (director of photography), Mur (sound mixing, animation & film editor), Ana Mari de Quesada (producer), and Chris Moseley (production assistant).

Mur is a non-binary New York City based visual and performance artist with a focus in music composition. Mur has exhibited and performed solo works in collaboration with La MaMa, National Sawdust, Le Poisson Rouge, Justin Vivian Bond, Alan Cumming, Illesteva, New York Fashion Week, Nordstrom, and Soho House. Earlier this month, Mur made their debut at the Guggenheim with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. Mur's original musicals include Shopgirl The Musical (based on the Steve Martin Novella), V*gina Town The Musical, Mary Ann (A Psychotherapy Musical), REQUIEM (A Musical To Mourn My Failed Marriage), Susan Alexandra The Musical for New York Fashion Week, and TREES The Musical. This year, Mur was featured in New York Magazine's The CUT. Mur's mini musical videos have gone viral on social media and their visual work is on display at The Wild Bird Fund.

wild project provides an eco-friendly theater and gallery where the artists and space nurture each other. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and to cultivating artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity. Notable productions at wild project include Heidi Schreck's What The Constitution Means To Me (Clubbed Thumb, 2017), Samuel D. Hunter's A Bright New Boise (Partial Comfort, 2010), Lloyd Suh's American Hwangap (Ma-Yi & Play Company, 2009), Aaron Posner's Life Sucks (Wheelhouse, 2019), Leegrid Stevens' Spaceman (Loading Dock Theatre, 2018 & 2019), and Adam Szymkowicz' My Base and Scurvy Heart (Studio 42, 2011). Ongoing series at wild project include the East Village Queer Film Festival, Fresh Fruit Festival, and Clubbed Thumb's Summerworks. More info: thewildproject.org. Instagram: @wildprojectnyc. Twitter: @wildprojectnyc