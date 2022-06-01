Greenwich House Theater Hosts THAT'S MY BUZZER: A COMEDY GAMESHOW With Jo Firestone and the Greenwich House Comedy Older Adults

On Saturday, June 4th at 2 PM, Greenwich House Theater will host "That's My Buzzer: A Comedy Gameshow" featuring comedian Jo Firestone, the hilarious Greenwich House older adults who have been a part of her comedy class, and others from the New York City comedy world.

In 2020, Jo Firestone began teaching a comedy class for older adults at Greenwich House. When the pandemic forced the class to go online, the older comics didn't miss a beat, continuing to work out jokes and bits via remote classes. In 2021, the Peacock streaming service did a documentary special featuring Jo and older adults called "Good Timing" which was nominated for a Critic's Choice Award.

All the while, Jo has continued to teach the weekly class at Greenwich House. And on Saturday, June 4th, the Greenwich House older adults will make their return to the stage at the Greenwich House Theater for a one-of-a-kind comedy gameshow that's sure to bring laughs and memories.

Reminder: Masks and proof of vaccination are still required to attend this event. Proof of vaccination can be your CDC card or a photo of your CDC card with ID, the NY State Excelsior pass app, or the NYC COVID Safe App. For more information on our Covid-19 policies, please visit https://www.greenwichhouse.org/music-school-home/ghms-during-covid/.

