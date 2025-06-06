GOOD SAMARITANS to be Presented at The Tank in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Out of Order Collective will present their inaugural production, GOOD SAMARITANS by Madison Fargo, from June 13th-18th, 2025.

Directed by Niqo Torrez, Good Samaritans tells the story of a wayward young woman returning home to find her church going, God fearing family, in a confusing state- her brother's face is covered in mysterious cuts and bruises, and her mother's twenty year old boyfriend, naked in the living room.

Starring Isabel Bustamante*, Amy Berk, Grace Petrillo and Khalil Crawford, this is a brutal, blood drenched portrait of an American family in crisis.

*Actor appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

