GOOD SAMARITANS to be Presented at The Tank in June

Performances will run from June 13th-18th, 2025.
Out of Order Collective will present their inaugural production, GOOD SAMARITANS by Madison Fargo, from June 13th-18th, 2025.
Directed by Niqo Torrez, Good Samaritans tells the story of a wayward young woman returning home to find her church going, God fearing family, in a confusing state- her brother's face is covered in mysterious cuts and bruises, and her mother's twenty year old boyfriend, naked in the living room.
Starring Isabel Bustamante*, Amy Berk, Grace Petrillo and Khalil Crawford, this is a brutal, blood drenched portrait of an American family in crisis.
*Actor appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association
