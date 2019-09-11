Frank Ingrasciotta Brings BLOOD TYPE: RAGU To United Solo Festival

Writer/Performer Frank Ingrasciotta will perform his acclaimed one-man play Blood Type: RAGU Off-Broadway on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2pm (one performance only) at Theatre Row 410 W. 42nd Street, NYC 10036 -- as part of the United Solo Festival, now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Blood Type: RAGU also celebrates its 10th anniversary since its Off-Broadway opening and 1,000 performances nationally and internationally since its inception. As a previous two-time festival award winner for Best Comedian and Comic Script, the show has been invited for an encore as part of their Best of Solo Series.

Blood Type: RAGU is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story exploring an Italian immigrant child's delicate dance between culture, identity, and forgiveness. Ingrasciotta gives a tour-de-force portrayal of over 20 characters who live, love and laugh, in this fast-paced journey that is not just a comedy, not just a drama - It's family -- and we all have one!

The show delighted audiences Off-Broadway during its original run at the Actors' Playhouse receiving a glowing New York Times review. It has continued to tour at the Sheas Performing Arts Center (Buffalo, NY) where it was produced by Tony Award Winner and Broadway League Vice Chair Albert Nocciolino, also at the Capital Repertory Theatre (Albany, NY), 14th Street Playhouse (Atlanta, GA), Dante Hall Theatre (Atlantic City, NJ), George Street Playhouse (New Brunswick, NJ), Seven Angels Theatre (Waterbury, CT), Winnipeg Theatre Festival (Canada), Whitefire Theatre (Los Angeles, CA), and numerous other Performing Arts Centers.

Frank is the recipient of the Westchester Council Arts Award for Outstanding Artist, and a Sons of Italy Recognition Award. The show also performed for Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislators where it received honors on the house floor of the New York State Capital. Blood Type: RAGU is also chronicled and analyzed in Prof. Fred Gardaphe's book, From Wiseguys to Wisemen: The Gangster and Italian-American Masculinities.

Tickets $45 - Click Telecharge to purchase: http://bit.ly/31KFR69. Phone: 212-239-6200. United Solo Website: http://unitedsolo.org/us/ufest/.





