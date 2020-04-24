First Nation Actors Join Cast Of MELONS To Fight COVID-19

United Natives presents in association with Protect The Sacred & Major Motion Pictures/ Be Of Service Where You Sit presents "Melons" from Bernard Pomerance, (the Writer Of "Elephant Man")

GUEST SPEAKERS: Raoul Max Trujillo (The Mayans), Michael Greyeyes (Blood Quantum), Kiowa Gordon (Twighlight), Jamie Harris (The New World), Dr Michelle Tom from United Natives and Allie Young from Protect The Sacred.

A US ZOOM PREMIERE OF Bernard Pomerance'S PLAY, "MELONS"

Starring Raoul Max Trujillo (the Mayans), Michael Greyeyes (blood Quantum), Kiowa Gordon (twighlight), Jamie Harris (the New World)

Also starring Michael Tomlinson, Crispian Belfrage, Eve Passeltiner, Kevin Sebastian and Cian Genaro. Director: Dikran Tulaine, Producers: Eve Pomerance, Raoul Trujillo, Bebe Ellison, Robin Adams, Erica Bamforth and Crispian Belfrage.

This play was written with the support of Pulitzer Prize winner, Mr. Scott Momaday.

MELONS is written by Tony Award winner Bernard Pomerance, writer of ELEPHANT MAN. Melons was produced first by the RSC and starred Ben Kingsley and David Schofield. Then it was produced by Yale Rep for one night only. This production will run for four days and was shot as a Zoom Meeting. The actors participating are from the RSC, Broadway and the movie world. They span from London to New York, to Los Angeles and New Mexico.

Eve Pomerance, the daughter of the playwright, was present on a call to PROTECT THE SACRED and heard of the Navajo's urgent needs for help to fight Covid 19. The population lives without running water and electricity, making the spread of the disease that much more rapid. There is an urgent need for medical supplies. Eve contacted Allie Young at Protect The Sacred, who introduced Dr Michelle Tom, who is a doctor who has created her own 501c3 called UNITED NATIVES to help fight the spread of Covid 19 in the Navajo Communities. The hope is that those that watch the play will feel compelled to donate t$1 or more to this important cause. The website to donate to is www.unitednatives.org.

This world-premiere production will bring to the life the early days of the First Nation people. As he did in ''The Elephant Man,'' Mr. Pomerance is exploring a challenging - and very human - historical subject. Among other things, ''Melons'' is concerned with the diverse meanings of the land (and the law of ownership) and, as one character observes,the difference between acculturation and the Reconstruction. In the Pomerance play, the old chief has been presumed dead. Actually, he is living a pastoral life with his adopted Pueblos, who secretly regard him as the Messiah (he does nothing to discourage that misconception). To resolve a dispute over oil rights, an old Army rival turned oil executive visits him.





