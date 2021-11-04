Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Final Week To Submit Plays For Downtown Urban Art Festival's 20th Season

DUAF will accept 16 theatrical works (plays, musicals and solo works) that reflect urban life.

Nov. 4, 2021  

It is the final week to submit plays for Downtown Urban Art Festival's 20th Season. DUAF will accept 16 theatrical works (plays, musicals and solo works) that reflect urban life and with running times up to 70 minutes.

Each work is performed only once during the festival. There will be a $1,000 award in the category of Best Play, Best Short, and Audience. There is no submission fee and each playwright will receive a $500 monetary stipend as well as other supportive services to assist in developing the play for the stage.

SUBMISSION DETAILS:

1. Playwright's bio with contact info- name, address, phone # and email
2. Photo of playwright
3. Synopsis of theatrical work
4. Complete script of theatrical work
5. Estimated running time of work
6. Actor/director/crew bios, if available
7. Description of stage set (if any) and production needs (i.e. sound and lighting)

The submission deadline is Monday, November 15, 2021. The program is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please submit to coordinator@duafnyc.com. For more info about DUAF, visit: duafnyc.com.


